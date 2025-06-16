I bought the most expensive camera of my life 6 months ago – and still love it too deeply for words

Although I review tech for a living, I try to be somewhat careful with my spending on it in regular life. The occasional big purchase (like my PS5 Pro) is generally subsidised by selling whatever it's replaing (I've just done the same for the Switch 2) – or waiting for good deals.

Last year, though, I made one of my biggest tech purchases ever, after getting a bequest from a family friend who loved photography. In an attempt to honour her more than just by whacking the money in my savings account, I scoured eBay for a couple of weeks until I found what looked like a very reasonably-priced used Fujifilm X100V.

I nabbed it for £990 in the box with all its gubbins still intact, and got it set up with some film simulations from various impressive YouTube channels, just in time for a press trip to Kyoto with Technics. That was the perfect occasion to test the X100V out, and it immediately wowed me with the gorgeous film-simulation photos I was getting back.

Since then, it's been just over six months, and I've taken the camera to China, Hong Kong, Copenhagen, all around Edinburgh (where I live) and to a memorable victory parade in Liverpool. Throughout, any fear of buyer's regret on easily the most expensive camera I've ever bought has been dispelled by photos I already treasure.

Fujifilm X100V photo examples

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Max Freeman-Mills) (Image credit: Max Freeman-Mills) (Image credit: Max Freeman-Mills) (Image credit: Max Freeman-Mills) (Image credit: Max Freeman-Mills)

Are there any downsides?

Have there been times when I've craved some zoom (which the X100V doesn't have to offer)? Yeah, sure – but they've been massively outweighed by the already countless occasions when I've been able to hot-swap to the preloaded film simulation I most want, and then instantly snap a picture with a point-and-shoot vibe that already looks like a baked-in memory.

I'm not really a major camera nerd, despite my fair share of film experience, and I like to set up a camera that works simply and effectively. I couldn't ask for more than the X100V offers me, even with the newer X100VI out there (but a good chunk more expensive).

The old adage that the best camera is the one you have with you holds true here – I still don't take the X100V everywhere, as it's just bulky enough to make that a hassle. I do grab it anytime I'm going anywhere I suspect I'll want to remember, though, and it's never let me down.

This is all to say that if you're on the fence about picking up a recent X100 series camera, I'd urge you to do it if it's financially sensible for you. I took a bit of a punt on mine (even with all the endless online hype about them) and couldn't be happier with my decision.