This Insta360 spin-off wants to make drone flying fun again – and it might just succeed

A new drone brand has taken flight, backed by one of the best action camera manufacturers.

Antigravity, officially launched today, is a bold new name in aerial tech with a mission to reimagine what drones can be.

Incubated by Insta360, the brand best known for its 360-degree action cameras, and years in the making, Antigravity aims to create an entirely new category: 360 immersive flight.

Reframe the sky

Where other brands are locked in an arms race over specs and flight times, Antigravity is playing a different game.

“Most drones today are tools,” says BC Nie, Head of Marketing at Antigravity. “We’re reimagining what a drone should be: not just a flying camera, but a way to experience freedom, creativity, and storytelling.”

The upcoming product promises to make drone footage more expressive and dynamic, allowing users to relive their adventures from every angle without needing to be an expert pilot or editor.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because Insta360 offers a similar approach with its action cams, including the current flagship, the Insta360 X5.

“Normal drones are already good; they’re cinematic and easy to fly,” BC adds. “But they’re becoming repetitive and less exciting. We wanted to create something that brings back the joy of flying, while still delivering the content people want.”

Sky-high expectations

Not much is known about Antigravity's debut drone just yet, apart from its lightweight, sub-249g form factor and 8K video capabilities.

And it's not just about the experience of flying, either. As BC explains, 360 capture transforms how footage is created: “With 360 imaging, you’re removing the drone body from the footage. That unlocks unlimited angles; the drone becomes an extension of you in the air.”

BC Nie, Head of Marketing at Antigravity (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

“It’s not just for creators or drone pilots,” he continues. “It’s for outdoor travellers, for families, too. Now they can extend that experience through the air and see the world from above.”

The new drone promises a more accessible and joyful piloting experience for everyone, from travellers and families to tech-forward explorers.

Ease of use is said to be central to the brand’s design philosophy, and that includes a rethinking of how users interact with the drone in real time.

You’re invited

The company is also taking a fresh approach to product development.

Through its Antigravity Hub, the brand is inviting users and enthusiasts to co-create the future of its products.

Feedback from early testers is already being implemented into future updates, even before the first drone officially hits the skies.

“We want to build with our community, not just for it,” says BC.

The drone itself will be revealed in full this August, with availability expected this winter.

“We could’ve launched earlier, but it was more important to get it right,” BC explains. “This wasn’t about being first, but about creating something truly new.”

Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but Antigravity has made it clear this will be a premium product built with cutting-edge imaging technology and a distinct point of view.

DJI may dominate the skies for now, but Antigravity isn’t trying to outmuscle the competition: it’s sidestepping it entirely.

With its focus on immersive capture, inclusive design, and storytelling-first features, Antigravity might have found the right mix to challenge the dominance of its rival.

Head over to Antigravity to find out more.