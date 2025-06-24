DJI Mini 5 Pro is rumoured to get LiDAR, a bigger camera, and a surprise release date

DJI’s long-rumoured Mini 5 Pro just got a big boost in credibility thanks to a fresh wave of leaks, and this time, we’ve got more than just speculation.

According to multiple reports, including one from our sister site TechRadar citing drone insider Jesper Ellens (via DroneXL), DJI is preparing to launch its next-gen ultralight drone on 7 August 2025.

That means the Mini 5 Pro will arrive sooner than expected, giving drone fans something to get excited about this summer.

The latest leak includes a grainy but intriguing photo of what appears to be a Mini 5 Pro prototype, snapped by a mountain biker in China and shared via social channels (see below).

It shows a folding drone that looks close to production-ready and sleeker than the earlier test units, and definitely more refined than the fixed-prop prototypes seen in previous leaks.

LiDAR for the masses

Most eye-catching, though, is confirmation that DJI appears to be adding a LiDAR sensor to the front of the Mini 5 Pro, a huge first for the brand’s sub-250g lineup.

Until now, this kind of advanced obstacle detection has been reserved for premium (enterprise) drones like the DJI Mavic 4 Pro or the Matrice 350 RTK with a Zenmuse payload.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If true, this means the Mini 5 Pro could offer enhanced obstacle avoidance in low-light conditions, an area where the DJI Mini 4 Pro still struggles despite its otherwise excellent flight tech.

There’s more. Observers noticed new vented motor housings, which could improve wind resistance and overall flight performance.

And alongside a larger battery, the Mini 5 Pro is now tipped to carry a 1-inch sensor camera, making it a genuine upgrade for aerial photographers and videographers hoping for better low-light performance and dynamic range.

DJI hasn’t officially confirmed any of this, of course, but the pieces are beginning to fall into place, especially as the drone also popped up in FCC filings earlier this month, complete with a beefy 33.5Wh battery (compared to the Mini 4 Pro’s 18.9Wh cell).

DJI’s most advanced ‘Mini’ yet?

As with earlier reports, it looks like DJI is still aiming to make the Mini 5 Pro fully FAA Category 1 compliant.

That means keeping the total take-off weight under 250g while integrating Remote ID and safety tech like enclosed propellers or guards.

With LiDAR onboard, it could make urban flying safer and more accessible than ever, especially for beginners.

We’re still waiting on an official teaser or invite from DJI, but if the 7 August launch date holds up, we won’t have to wait long.

And if the leaks prove true, the Mini 5 Pro might be DJI’s most impressive compact drone to date, combining pro-grade flight and imaging features in an ultralight, travel-friendly form factor.