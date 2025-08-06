Forget DJI – Zero Zero Robotics' upcoming lightweight drone is "100% waterproof" with a Level 7 wind resistance

DJI leaves little to no room for other brands in the drone scene, but the most innovative companies still manage to thrive in the shadow of the Chinese giant.

Zero Zero Robotics is one of these, which beat its Goliath of a rival to the punch when it introduced the HoverAir X1, the first actually usable selfie drone to the market two years ago.

Now, the brand is back with another first. The HoveriAir Aqua is the first waterproof drone that can be quite literally launched from the water.

Zero Zero Robotics claims the Aqua is "100% waterproof" with "15+ waterproofing adaptations," including a hydrophobic, anti-corrosive nano-coating, lightweight titanium components, and a self-heating body.

The Aqua also seems to be the first drone that's coloured differently (in eye-catching orange), making it easier to detect it against the sky/body of water.

(Image credit: Zero Zero Robotics)

The brand's drones have been pioneering image quality in the past, offering up to 8K resolution in a sub-249g body (see also my HoverAir X1 PROMAX review), and the new drone is no exception.

The water-ready Aqua can shoot videos in 4K @ 100fps and has a 1/1.3" CMOS sensor, rivalling (and, on occasions, surpassing) some of its closest competitors, such as the DJI Neo and the DJI Flip.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's not just water that the Aqua can withstand: according to Zero Zero Robotics, the drone also has Level 7 wind resistance capabilities – impressive for such a compact drone.

It's an exciting time for drone enthusiasts. Not only have we already seen a flurry of selfie drone launches in recent years, Insta360-spinoff Antigravity is expected to reveal the world's first 360-degree drone soon.

More technical details about the upcoming Aqua will be revealed at a later date. You can sign up for updates now at Zero Zero Robotics.