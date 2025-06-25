Insta360’s surprise product launch could make DJI and RØDE sweat

While most of us were busy speculating about new action camera upgrades, Insta360 quietly dropped Mic Air, its first-ever wireless microphone, and it’s a move that could ruffle some feathers over at DJI and RØDE HQ.

Weighing just 7.9g, the Mic Air is built for the Insta360 X5, as well as the new Insta360 Ace Pro 2 and the Flow Series gimbals.

It clips magnetically to your clothing, records crisp 48kHz/24-bit audio with built-in noise reduction, and doesn’t need an adapter or receiver to work with supported devices.

Audio quality seems surprisingly solid for a $49 mic. It’s not broadcast-grade, but the 48kHz/24-bit spec with built-in noise reduction and remote control for muting and toggling NR makes it ideal for content creators shooting in busy environments

Room to grow

It doesn't stop there, either. For $69, there’s a 1 TX + 1 RX bundle that adds broader support for smartphones, tablets, computers, and more, pulling the Mic Air closer to what DJI and RØDE have been offering in the vlogging mic space.

The brand is also launching a new Ultimate Creator Bundle, which pairs Mic Air with the upgraded Bullet Time Selfie Stick 2.0 and the new Quick Reader, forming a neat one-stop content creation kit for travel vloggers and short-form content makers.

(Image credit: Insta360)

Of course, there’s a catch. While the mic is compact and cleverly integrated, it’s not quite as universal as the DJI Mic 2 or RØDE Wireless ME.

Full compatibility depends on firmware updates still to come, and for now.

Still, for $49, the Mic Air offers surprisingly solid audio performance in a dead-simple form factor, and it just made vlogging on an Insta360 cam a lot more appealing.

Head over to Insta360 for more info.