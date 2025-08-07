DJI just gave the Osmo 360 a major update – here’s what’s new

DJI isn’t slowing down after the launch of the Osmo 360, the company's first 360-degree rugged cam, which was released last week.

The DJI OSMO 360 uses a square sensor to fully utilise the 1‑inch sensor area, without wasted corners, delivering a whopping 13.5 stops of dynamic range, making it a formidable rival of the best 360-degree action camera, the Insta360 X5.

The brand has just rolled out a major update to the DJI Mimo app (v2.3.2), bringing with it a host of new creative tools and sport-focused features designed to supercharge the experience for creators and athletes alike.

The update adds full support for the new action camera along with fresh video editing tools, improved sharing options, and a brand-new sports dashboard feature.

On the creative front, DJI has introduced new Pro Colour Grading themes, including Swift Shadows, Chasing Light, and Shaping Realms, allowing users to stylise regular Osmo 360 footage with professional polish.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

You’ll also now be able to tweak the watermark position, flip footage horizontally for more natural portrait video, and choose from five aspect ratios for optimised posting across different social media platforms.

If you’re using the Osmo 360 to capture runs or rides, DJI has added new training-friendly functionality too.

A sports training dashboard now lets you record sports data directly from your mobile and monitor it with a single tap, while a new cadence sticker enhances the visual data for runners looking to up their performance.

This app update follows closely behind the Osmo 360's firmware upgrade, as reported by Notebookcheck, which improved connectivity, low-light performance, and UI responsiveness.

With these enhancements, the Osmo 360 is shaping up to be a genuinely competitive 360 camera, not just for creators, but also for fitness enthusiasts looking to track and share their sessions in style.