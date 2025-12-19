New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold could finally have a killer camera array

Quick summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to get upgrades to its cameras, with a new ultrawide and telephoto sensor. That will add value to this expensive model and help it keep pace with Samsung's other flagship phones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is reported to be in line for upgrades to the camera to help this premium folding phone justify its position alongside its top Galaxy S26 models. That could see a bump to a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12-megapixel optical zoom.

On the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung offered a 200-megapixel main camera to position the flagship folding phone closer to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It looks like that move is going to continue with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera replacing the existing 12-megapixel sensor.

Beyond that, the telephoto camera could be a 12-megapixel sensor (up from 10-megapixels) but still offering 3x optical zoom. The details – shared by GalaxyClub – suggest a wholesale but incremental update in the cameras on Samsung's next-gen folding phone.

While the cameras on the rear of the phone are expected to be tweaked, it looks like the front cameras will remain at 10-megapixels. While this seems a little restrained for a Samsung selfie camera, the argument is that you can use the 200-megapixel camera on the rear of the phone for selfies easily enough.

This range of changes will mean that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 – said to be codenamed Q8 – should be able to stand its ground alongside the Galaxy S models. This has always been something of an issue, because the price of the Galaxy Z Fold hasn't really aligned with the camera that it's equipped with.

Yes, most of what you're paying for is the display, but specs matters and when customers come to pay a premium price, they expect the best of everything. It looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might be a little closer to that ideal. The new model is also expected to be slimmer and lighter, while packing in a higher capacity battery.

While we're talking about new Samsung folding phones, there's another device in development known as H8. This is suggested to be a wider format folding phone that is rumoured to be in development to better rival the Apple iPhone Fold.

There's a little nugget of information about that phone too – it's also said to benefit from the 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, although currently, little is known about the H8 and how it fits into the line-up.

Currently it's expected that Samsung will announce the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 in July 2026 – before we get there, we'll see the launch of the Galaxy S26, which is said to be appearing at some point in February 2026.

It's likely that the Galaxy S26 models (not the Ultra) will also have some camera updates to keep pace with the changes planned for the Galaxy Z Fold models.