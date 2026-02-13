You'll never get a better look at the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra – and it's still not even launched yet

Quick Summary Legit looking images of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have leaked from a reliable source, giving us a complete look at the phone's design. There are changes to the camera, the corners are more rounded, and the phone is thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung is preparing to launch its new Galaxy S26 Ultra flagship and new images have surfaced online, giving us a full look at the new device. While we're still waiting for 25 February for Galaxy Unpacked, this is the best glimpse of the new phone that we've had so far.

The images come courtesy of Evan Blass, a long-time leaker of mobile devices with a great reputation, so there's little doubt that the images are accurate and authentic.

We're treated to views from all angles, in the four colours that the phone is expected to launch in: White, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet and Black.

This isn't the first time that we've seen this design that highlights a couple of changes to the current Galaxy S25 Ultra. The overall aesthetic is much the same, with the biggest change being the design around the cameras.

The three main lenses sit on a raised island, rather than right on the back of the phone. This is the same across the Galaxy S26 and S25 Plus models too.

The raised section could be there to give the camera lenses more space as the phone is getting thinner, although a previous leak suggested only a 0.3g difference in the thickness. However, that camera design was also on the Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy Z Fold 7, so at least there's consistency across Samsung's latest devices.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

The corners of the phone appear to be more rounded, while the S Pen has a sloping top to the button, presumably so that it fits the curve of the corner better – previously it was flat.

It's unclear if the frame will still be titanium or if that will be dropped in favour of aluminium.

That's about all there is to discern from the design, presented here with matching wallpapers, so these images look exactly like the sort of thing that Samsung uses across its own websites and for its media images.

What are the specs of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. That display is expected to have one of the new features, a privacy display that can be toggled on and off.

The battery isn't expected to get a capacity boost, sticking with 5,000mAh, while wired charging is expected to jump to 60W and wireless to 25W, supporting the Qi2.2 standard, but not with magnets built into the phone.

The cameras are expected to be a 200-megapixel f/1.4 main camera, 50-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel 3x telephoto and 50-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto.

The prices aren't expected to change for the Ultra and Samsung has already confirmed that it will be offering double storage for pre-orders. Pre-orders will open on 25 February and end on 10 March 2026.