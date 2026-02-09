Samsung Galaxy S26 does get enhanced wireless charging but no Magsafe – certification site reveals

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S26 models are likely to come with faster wireless charging, but not support magnets for a MagSafe style experience. The details come via certification posted by the official Wireless Power Consortium, confirming the worst fears for Samsung fans.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series may come with faster wireless charging despite not featuring the magnets to offer a full MagSafe charging experience. The news will come as a blow to those hoping that Samsung would adopt the Qi2 standard on its devices.

While Apple introduced MagSafe on the iPhone 12, Android phones have lagged behind, with the HMD Skyline offering Qi2 in 2024 and the Pixel 10 offering the newer Qi2.2 (25W) in 2025.

After an early Samsung leak pointed to faster wireless charging speeds, we saw the emergence of magnetic accessories for the new phones and it was easy to put two and two together. However, it then emerged that Samsung many not offer the built-in magnets to support QI2, instead stick to offering magnetic cases as it did before.

Now, thanks to the registration of devices at the Wireless Power Consortium (via 9to5Google), it looks like we have some clarity on the issue. The model numbers thought to be for the Samsung Galaxy S26 devices all say that there's support for Qi 2.2.1.

But the listing also doesn't say that there are magnets in the devices, and this is as close to confirming the bad news that we've come to suspect.

So what does this mean? It could be that Samsung will be supporting 25W wireless charging in some of these devices – it could be all or it could be just the Ultra. It's likely that will need a case and the right charger to make it work.

Where does this leave the Samsung Galaxy S26 family?

That will leave the Pixel 10 as the only Android model supporting Qi2.2 with the simplicity of fast wireless charging and magnetic accessories – and providing some parity with iPhone.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 is expected to be announced on 25 February at a Galaxy Unpacked event that's yet to be formally announced. However, Samsung has already started teasing that its latest flagships are coming, from running social campaigns to emailing customers to get them thinking about getting a new phone.

The new devices aren't expected to make huge changes to the offering. While there will be new hardware powering the phones – with the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus in Europe expecting to have the new 2nm Exynos 2600 – it might be that the phones are basically the same as the Galaxy S25.

We're sure that everything will be revealed soon.