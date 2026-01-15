Samsung Galaxy S26 will reportedly snag another charging upgrade – and it's one we've been waiting for

Quick Swummary The Samsung Galaxy S26 family of phones could come with faster charging speeds. The models could offer 45W wired charging, with the Ultra getting 60W charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 could come with boosted charging speeds, something that Samsung fans have been calling for for many years. New information suggests that the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus will get boosted to 45W, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra could jump to 60W charging.

That's quite an upgrade across the range, with the Galaxy S25 currently only offering 25W charging, while the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra both offer 45W charging.

Samsung – like Apple and Google – only offers modest charging speeds on its phones, most likely to preserve battery health. Meanwhile, rivals from brands like Motorola, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Honor offer speeds from 68-120W.

Faster charging rates means that a battery can be topped up in almost no time, with a full charge in less than an hour. The biggest benefits are when a battery is nearly empty, as faster rates are achieved in these conditions, with the rate slowing as the battery approaches a full charge.

The new details come from Ahmed Qwaider on X (via Android Authority), while details of the expected hardware is also mentioned.

⭕️Galaxy S25 Series all SD 8 EliteNow in 2026 😎💥Galaxy S26 Exynos 2,600 2nm💥Galaxy S26+ Exynos 2,600 2nm💥Galaxy S26 Ultra 👇Snapdragon Elite Gen5 3nm💥Galaxy S26 45w💥Galaxy S26+ 45w💥Galaxy S26 Ultra 60w 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FsxqEVMRHgJanuary 14, 2026

This suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will only be used for the S26 Ultra, while the normal S26 and S26 Plus will use the Exynos 2600 instead. The Snapdragon versus Exynos debate has raged through the history of Samsung's flagship phones.

Part of this comes down to Samsung splitting its strategy and offering Exynos in some regions and Snapdragon in others. While all Galaxy S26 Ultra models are likely to be Snapdragon, I'd expect to see Exynos in the other models in Europe, India and other regions.

It's not the first time that we've heard about increased charging speeds: it was reported in December 2025 that Samsung would be increasing both the wired and wireless charging speeds, possibly with the adoption of Qi2.2, as well as a new charger to support the wireless side.

For those looking to benefit from faster charging speeds, they will have to have the right type of charger.

Samsung dropped the charger from the box many years ago in line with European sustainability regulations, but with many people now owning a fast charger of some sort, it could be that the Galaxy S26 models offer a better experience than previous years.