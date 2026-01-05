Now we know why OnePlus delayed its next foldable – the Oppo it could be based on looks like a beast
The Oppo Find N6 could be a monster of a folding phone
Quick Summary
Oppo's next folding phone could be a monster, the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and with an upgraded 200-megapixel camera.
The phone is expected to launch in January in 2026, before an international release – where it could also appear as the OnePlus Open 2.
The details of Oppo's next folding phone have leaked and the Oppo Find N6 could be a formidable model set to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Honor Magic V5. It could even see it positioned as one of the best folding phones of 2026.
But before we get to that point, it's worth outlining that we don't know when Oppo will launch this device. The schedule for Oppo foldable phone launches hasn't been that regular, but at least we have some solid specs from a reliable source on the follow-up to the Oppo Find N5.
The details come from Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via 9to5Google), with the suggestion that it's going to be a little lighter at 225g and pack in a battery that could be as large as 6000mAh. That might not be the same on any international version of this device, as China often has larger capacities.
The core hardware is said to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with 12 or 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.
But most of the interest is going to be in the camera, where there's said to be a 200-megapixel sensor. What's not clear is whether this will be for the main camera or for the telephoto, but it's thought to be the telephoto.
Elsewhere, the phone is expected to have an 8.12-inch folding display with a 6.62-inch external display and have a couple of 50-megapixel sensors to backup the 200-megapixel unit.
Previously, we'd heard that the Oppo Find N6 would have a 3x optical telephoto lens, which is similar to the previous model. The shortcoming of Oppo's Find N5 was the fairly low resolution ultrawide camera. Exactly how the new model's cameras will be configured remains to be seen – but at least there's something to look forward to.
Expectations are high for this new model, but it comes in facing rumours of a slimmer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 model, a new folding Motorola phone, as well as Apple's entry to the segment with the iPhone Fold.
The Oppo Find N6 could launch in China in January, before appearing for a global launch later in the year. It could also be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 in international markets, meaning there's plenty of anticipation for this new phone.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
