Those hoping for a OnePlus Open 2 this year should look away now – tipsters claim it's being cancelled (again)

Quick Summary The OnePlus Open 2 appears to have been cancelled again. The phone was originally rumoured for 2025, but cancelled - and has now been cancelled from a 2026 launch too. The Open 2 was said to be based on the Oppo Find N6.

It's a case of history repeating as the OnePlus Open 2 is reported to be cancelled.

If that gives you a sense of déjà vu, then fear not: it's the same story we reported in early 2025. It appears that once again, OnePlus is not planning to release a new folding phone.

The OnePlus Open was launched in 2023 and quickly found favour thanks to the neat design, comprehensive spec sheet and innovative software, including the Open Canvas approach to handling apps. At the time, many said it was the best folding phone to buy.

However, while Oppo has forged ahead with folding devices, the OnePlus version never seems to arrive. In the latest turn of events, the Oppo Find N6 which looks like a monster of a folding phone, isn't going to land as a OnePlus version either.

The OnePlus Open 2 was said to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, three 50-megapixel cameras, and a 6000mAh battery. However, reliable leaker Yogesh Brar has taken to X to say that it's not happening.

Heart break for OnePlus fans!!RIP OnePlus Open 2..What you're missing out on:- 165Hz displays- Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5- 50MP triple cameras- 6,000mAh batteryA version of it lives on as Oppo Find N6 in select markets..January 12, 2026

While the Oppo Find N6 is still to be launched (albeit with delays), OnePlus' future with folding phones appears to be less certain.

That's an interesting position, considering the markets that these different brands work in. OnePlus has devices in the US, while Oppo does not. Oppo has only just returned to some European markets too – but it might be that OnePlus doesn't see that there's enough demand for folding phones.

There's competition from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (which dominates), the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Honor Magic V5 and the latest addition is the Motorola Razr Fold, which is expected to see a full launch at Mobile World Congress in the coming months.

Some will undoubtedly be disappointed, but there's no shortage of great devices to choose from if you do want a book-type folding phone.