Samsung working on revolutionary foldable tech to keep it one step ahead of Apple – iPhone Fold won't have this

Quick Summary Samsung could employ a useful new feature on its next-gen foldable phones. That's designed to help you keep your inner display in good shape.

Not only have foldable phones grown in popularity in recent years, they've evolved massively as products, too. In fact, if you were to look at the sleek, slim designs which are common across the market today and compare them to the doorstops which first arrived, you'd think they were different species.

Still, all of that evolution doesn't mean that things have stagnated. The latest reports suggest that Samsung is adding a cool new feature to its next generation of foldable devices, which should help to protect the displays.

That comes in the form of a new software feature, which is designed to alert you to any substances which may be impeding the closure of the device. The news comes from the team at Android Authority, who found it in early builds for the upcoming One UI 9 software.

Their findings include two strings of code, which say, "Phone not fully folded," and "Your phone didn't fold completely. Open your phone again, and check if there is any foreign substances on the screen to avoid screen damage. If you don't need this detection alert, you can turn it off in the Settings," respectively.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Those are accompanied by a trio of images, each of which represents one of the foldable phones we're expecting from the brand this year. That includes successors to the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 models, as well as a rumoured 'Wide Fold' version, made to go toe-to-toe with the iPhone Fold.

Speaking of Apple's long-awaited entry into that market, this is one feature which hasn't been rumoured for that device. To that end, it could be something which differentiates the two brands – though it's not entirely unique as I've seen something similar on my Honor Magic V5 in the past.

It's not the only news for the Korean outfit. Tonight, the brand looks set to unveil a new range on non-folding Android phones as part of a big event in San Francisco.