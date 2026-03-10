Google's not that worried about the iPhone Fold, if this Pixel 11 Pro Fold leak is anything to go by

Quick Summary The design of Google's next folding phone has leaked, revealing a couple of changes. While the Pixel 11 Pro Fold design appears to be much the same, the camera housing looks a bit different.

Images of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold have leaked for the first time, giving us a look at the next-gen folding phone from the brand. The new device is expected to launch alongside the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro models in August 2026.

First impressions of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold leak suggest that there aren't going to be huge changes in the design. These are CAD renders rather than official images of the phone, and the source is OnLeaks who has a good track record (via Android Headlines).

From the renders it's said that the phone will measure 155.2 x 150.4 x 10.1mm when folded and 4.8mm when unfolded. That makes it a little slimmer than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but not by much. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2mm thick when unfolded, for reference.

Google's design remains slightly different to other folding phones, sticking to a wider rather than taller design and resulting in an aspect of nearly 1:1, compared to Samsung's 6:5 aspect. It's thought that wide folding phones could be about to hit the limelight with the iPhone Fold, while Samsung is preparing to launch another folding phone with a wider aspect as a result.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Back to the Pixel 11 Pro Fold and while most of the design doesn't change too much compared to its predecessor, the camera design is different.

The camera bump smooths down the metal work, adding more curves, while integrating the LED flash and microphone. It looks like it takes up a little less space, but it's still a pretty big lump as it was before.

Elsewhere, the overall design and layout of things, like buttons and ports, doesn't seem to have changed.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

It's expected that the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be powered by the Google Tensor G6, with a new Titan M3 security chip, but it’s not known if Google will make any changes to the camera hardware, which is pretty weak for a phone at this price point.

While more rivals have made fairly drastic changes (Samsung's design changed a lot with the Z Fold 7, Honor has a huge battery and Motorola has joined the fray), Google appears to be walking much the same path as it was before with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Perhaps that suggests it's not that worried about Apple's entry to the folding phone market.