Google plans something big for Pixel 11 – and it could make the new phone an essential purchase

The Google Tensor G6 – expected to power the Pixel 11 series phones – could come with a new Titan M3 chip, designed to make this phone even more secure than previous iterations.

The Tensor SoC – system on chip – was introduced by Google in 2021 to power its own phones. Choosing its own silicon over that from mainstream suppliers like Qualcomm or MediaTek allows the Mountain View tech giant to ensure that the hardware does exactly what it wants.

In the past that's drawn some criticism, as on a surface level, Tensor isn't always as powerful as rival hardware in other devices. However, Tensor has allowed Google to have the hardware in place to power its AI ambitions, for example.

Further to that, a big part of the SoC is the Titan chip, which handles security – and that's what's being considered as the biggest upgrade for the Pixel 11.

What is Google's Titan chip?

The Titan chip was introduced before Tensor as a companion chip to boost security, before getting integrated into the Tensor G1 in its second generation. Since then, we've been using the Titan M2, but that could change with the launch of the next series of Pixel devices and the introduction of the Tensor G6.

According to Mystic Leaks on Telegram (via 9to5Google), the Tensor G6 (codename Malibu) will not only bring connectivity enhancements, but will also feature the Titan M3. It's said that this is codenamed "Google Epic".

It's said that the new Titan M3 chip will boost the security credentials of the chip, allowing it to compete with Apple's Secure Enclave. Beyond those details there's little else to go on, so we don't know exactly what new protections it will put in place, but if we consider that Google might stick with the M3 for the next few generations of Tensor, then it's a big deal.

It's not the sexiest of topics, but security remains a core concern for mobile devices, as they get loaded with banking information, biometrics and a whole lot more.

Beyond the Tensor G6 and it's higher level of security, we don't know much about what Google is planning for the Pixel 11.

It's thought that there will again be four devices, and in the absence of any other information, we'd expect these phones to be launched in August 2026, with Android 17 in tow.