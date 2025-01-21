Yes, there really is a Google Pixel 11 rumour already

Quick Summary Codenames for the forthcoming Pixel 11 phones have leaked, suggesting there will be four devices in the family. The Pixel 11 is not expected to launch until 2026.

The next phone we’re expecting from Google is the Pixel 10, but there are already rumours out there to leapfrog that device and get you excited about the Pixel 11 – expected to launch in 2026.

Yes, we’ve only recently seen the launch of the Google Pixel 9, but we’re jumping into the future, with details about the codenames for these devices finding their way into the public domain thanks to Android Authority.

It's reported that there will be four phones in the Pixel 11 family – the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which suggests that Google is very much following the path it laid down for the Pixel 9 in 2024. As you may recall, that saw a renaming of the Pixel devices, and it looks as though Google is happy with that arrangement.

We’re talking about two years down the line, of course, so things could always change.

The codenames that have been shared from a "source inside Google" include:

Pixel 11 - Cubs

Pixel 11 Pro - Grizzly

Pixel 11 Pro XL - Kodiak

Pixel 11 Pro Fold – Yogi

So there’s a bear theme going on – and the codename for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is especially interesting because obviously Yogi is a cartoon bear, but it also hints at “yoga”, paying homage to the flexible nature of the phone.

Previously, we’ve heard a little about the Pixel 11 and the powers of the Tensor G6 that’s expected to sit at the heart of the new phone series.

It has been reported before that the Tensor G6 will make big AI gains and that could include a 100x zoom camera feature. That might seem ludicrous, but it’s one of the headline features of the Honor Magic 7 Pro, which can use AI to clean up zoom images over 30x. It’s a contentious issue, however, as some of the results are far too unrealistic.

There are also said to be a host of new health features coming to the Pixel 11, with a new nanoTPU said to offer monitoring for sleep apnoea, sneezing, snoring and a whole lot more, as part of a more holistic approach to health data on devices.

We’re still some way from Pixel 11 making its debut – the estimation would be August 2026 and there’s a lot that could happen between now and then.