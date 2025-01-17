Honor Magic 7 Pro has five features I love – Apple and Samsung can't match this

2025 is only a few weeks old, but the fight to be crowned the best Android phone on the market is really hotting up. We've already seen a range of devices launched, with other major players set to enter the fray in the coming days.

Earlier this week, Honor joined that battle. The brand unveiled the global variant of its Magic 7 Pro handset, after launching in China in late 2024.

I travelled to the beautiful Lake Bled in Slovenia to put the device through some thorough testing. Far more than just being a stunning, scenic location, Bled also offers extreme weather and terrain, which gave me a chance to really test this device to its limits.

I have to say, I've been thoroughly impressed with the handset so far. These are five of my favourite things about the device.

(Image credit: Future)

1. AI-powered note taking

Okay, this might be an odd place to start, but just hear me out. On the face of it, this really isn't anything new. Other brands offer AI-powered speech-to-text translation, but I think Honor's implementation is really impressive.

Directly in the Notes app, users can opt to add a recording, which will use AI to dictate the speech. It will even split different speakers up with a good degree of accuracy, making it great for transcribing interviews or meetings.

Add in the AI Minutes, which will summarise the conversation as well, and you've got a really compelling package. I'm excited to give this a proper test once I'm back in the office, but early indications are strong.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

2. 200MP Telephoto

200MP sensors are nothing new, but I love the decision to use it on the telephoto lens here. Sure, some may argue that the main sensor is the most used, but that's certainly not true for me.

The tele lens is much nicer for portraits – something Honor will be aware of thanks to its partnership with Harcourt – as well as getting you closer to subjects. Having so much added resolution on that lens should garner much more benefit than on a wide one.

3. Burst Mode

I'm a big fan of a burst mode shutter. It's the only solution if you're looking to capture the perfect shot for a subject in motion, and is one of the things I love most about using my mirrorless camera setup.

Having it on the phone is fantastic, but it also goes much further than just spamming the shutter. Here, it also intelligently selects frames, to give you more of a usable selection. In theory, each of the frames should freeze a different part of the motion.

The reality isn't quite so dreamy, but a good proportion of the shots have exceptional focus. That's impressive on a phone, and something which I really enjoyed making use of.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

4. AI Deepfake Detection

This is one I've been waiting for since the Summer. Announced at IFA 2024, Honor's AI Deepfake Detection is a brilliant feature, which could serve to keep you and your loved ones protected from the burgeoning threat of deepfakes.

This analyses the facial movements of the other party on a video call, checking for discrepancies in the micro-movements of their face, which are consistent with deepfaked footage. The features appears to operate in the background, simply popping up with a banner suggesting the check came back clean, or that a bad actor is suspected.

This is a brilliant example of AI technology being used for a really great cause. Deepfake technology is getting stronger all the time, and that makes functionality like this really important.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

5. Ruggedness

Most of the talk of durability surrounding this release concerns the Magic 7 Lite variant. That's a seriously hardy handset – we took everything from bottle openers to walnuts to it on TikTok, while I watched it get run over by a quadbike in Slovenia, with no damage to be seen.

However, don't let the positives of the Lite version detract from just how rugged the Pro variant also is. IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings are a great start, ensuring much more thorough protection against the various elements.

However, the NanoCrystal display is where this one really shines. That's a seriously rugged bit of kit, which can withstand all kinds of drops and knocks. It's more than enough to withstand the occasional drops most handsets go through, without fear of breaking.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Should you buy the Honor Magic 7 Pro?

Whether or not this is the handset for you is a much more difficult question to answer. As mentioned at the top of this page, the competition is fierce, and there are some seriously strong contenders already out there.

The Honor Magic 7 Pro is definitely worth a look if you're in that market. The handset itself is sleek and stylish, defying its rugged sensibilities. It also has a pretty killer camera, which should be more than enough for photography lovers in search of a phone which can keep up.