Honor launches the Magic 7 Pro with one feature you won't find anywhere else

Quick Summary Honor has launched the Magic 7 Pro globally. This handset packs in a killer camera, cool charging and a feature you won't find anywhere else.

The fight to be crowned the best Android phone of 2025 is already well underway. We're only a fortnight into the new year, but the handsets are coming around thick and fast.

Now, Honor is adding its name to that list. The Magic 7 Pro was already unveiled in China, but now it's available to the global market. There are a couple of things worthy of note on the global handset – including a feature you won't find anywhere else.

That's called AI Deepfake Detection, and it's a feature I've personally been really looking forward to. Honor CEO, George Zhao, announced the technology during a keynote speech at IFA 2024 in the summer.

It really does do exactly what it says on the tin. When you take a video call, the feature will operate in the background, analysing the face of the person on the call to determine whether or not they are, in fact, real. That uses data from a massive array of photos and videos, to analyse micro-movements which differ between real faces and fake ones.

Elsewhere, the biggest difference between the global variant and the pre-existing Chinese variant is the battery capacity. That's reduced to just 5,270mAh here – a fair drop from the 5,850mAh on the original model. That's a 10% reduction in capacity, which is significant.

You'll also find a killer camera system on board. That's unquestionably topped off with a 200MP telephoto camera sensor, which helps to ensure killer detail in your zoomed-in shots. The Honor camera system also makes use of AI to enhance shots. For example, when you zoom in to over 20x, you can engage AI Superzoom, to enhance the quality of the image.

It's also nippy when charging. Wired 100W charging can do 0-100% in just 35 minutes, while users can also wireless charge at 80W. Priced from £1,099 (approx. $1,340 / AU$2,170), this is certainly a premium offering. Time will tell whether or not it can stack up with other devices in the market, but it's certainly looking strong out of the gate.