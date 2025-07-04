Apple's iPhone Fold still coming, as Samsung readies its new foldables

Quick Summary Apple has reportedly entered the first prototyping stage for its folding iPhone. While there are several stages still to go, it is claimed that the device could even be ready late next year, if the timeline stays on track.

We’re just days away from Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event where the company is expected to launch its new foldable phones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, Flip 7 FE and even a possible tri-fold device are tipped to be revealed at the New York event.

However, despite Samsung being on its seventh generation of a folding book-style phone, there's still one company that’s not launched a rival yet.

Yep, we're looking at you Apple. Although there is one on the horizon, it's said.

Are we ever going to see a folding iPhone?

A new report suggests Apple’s foldable phone, dubbed the iPhone Fold, is still on the cards and it might launch late next year.

Digitimes, (via 9to5Mac), posted that the folding iPhone reached Prototype 1 (P1) stage last month, which is said to be the first stage at which a company creates a fully-functional device.

“Apple has quietly entered the early stages of developing its long-rumoured foldable iPhone, with supply chain sources confirming that the company began its initial P1 (Prototype 1) phase in June," wrote the site based in Asia, where most suppliers are also headquartered.

“If everything stays on track, the device could complete prototype testing by the end of 2025 and proceed to the Engineering Verification Test (EVT) stage, setting the stage for a possible launch in the second half of 2026.”

The P1 stage is designed to replicate the design, feel and weight of the device, though there are still a couple of extra phases to go through before the EVT stage. This is when Apple will discover whether the design is manufacturable.

Rumours have suggested Apple is trying to solve some of the biggest folding phone complaints before launching its own, like the visible crease in the display.

At the moment, the final specs of the iPhone Fold are yet to be finalised, though current speculation points to a titanium body, dual 48-megapixel cameras, and a 7.58-inch internal display.

A lot can change in a year so who knows what the iPhone Fold will end up looking like or offering, but it’s positive that the device is potentially in prototyping stage.