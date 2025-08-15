New iPad Mini set to get the same super chip as the iPhone 17 Pro

Quick Summary The next iPad Mini could feature the same powerful A19 Pro chip that is expected to launch in the iPhone 17 Pro. The leak comes from Apple itself, in a line of code which the company apparently mistaken shared.

Apple appears to have accidentally revealed the chip that could power the new iPad Mini in a code leak.

It looks like the new iPad Mini will come powered by a new A19 Pro chip, the same one that is expected to launch in the iPhone 17 Pro this September.

The leaked code, as reported by macrumours, suggests that Apple will have an A19 chip and an A19 Pro, which features more GPU cores for better graphical processing.

What chip will power the iPad Mini?

Apple may release more than one iPad Mini, with a top end version toting the A19 Pro and a more affordable option that offers the A19, or even the A18 chip.

The rumour mill already suggests Apple is working on an iPad mini with OLED display, so this could be that higher end version – perfect for the enhance graphical and processing capabilities of the A19 Pro.

iPhone (Image credit: Future)

It's also worth noting that Apple uses both the CPU and GPU cores when AI processing, suggesting this could be part of a move to offer the most powerful Apple Intelligence features on the new iPad Mini too.

Apple allegedly plans to have Siri compete with ChapGPT, so offering a more powerful setup across its devices to support that makes a lot of sense.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple is expected to announce the new iPad Mini next spring, although that OLED iPad Mini may not arrive until later in 2026.