Your iPhone just got its biggest AI upgrade yet

Quick Summary iPhone users are getting a killer AI powered upgrade. And it doesn't come from Apple Intelligence.

If you're an iPhone user, the world of AI may still feel somewhat alien. While Apple Intelligence sounded ready to make sweeping changes to the interaction with iOS, it hasn't quite hit the mark yet.

Still, that doesn't mean you're being left out altogether. Apple has partnered with Google to offer its fantastic Gemini AI on those devices – and now there are new features arriving.

As was announced at Google I/O just a few weeks ago, the brand is rolling out the ability to use your camera or screen sharing to interact with Gemini, gaining more useful, real world updates. That allows users to simply point their camera at what is happening around them, with Gemini offering context and information about what's in view.

When you open the Gemini app now, you'll be met with a pair of new buttons along the bottom of the screen. The camera icon opens up your device camera, allowing you to share and interact with the world around you using Gemini.

(Image credit: Google I/O)

Next to that is a button for opening the screen sharing portion of things. After confirming privacy settings, you'll be able to leave the app and get real time information about other apps and files on your device.

It's a seriously good upgrade in general, but it's an especially pertinent one for iPhone users. When Apple Intelligence was first announced, one of the cornerstones was a new, AI-fuelled Siri experience.

That looked set to revolutionise how Apple users interacted with their devices, offering unparalleled ease in the experience. However, the feature has been subjected to numerous delays, much to the frustration of users.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the introduction of these new Gemini AI features, users can at least retrieve some of the experience they were hoping to get from an AI-powered Siri. That's available on both iPhone and iPad models, too, meaning users can integrate the features across their ecosystems.