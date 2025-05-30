Your iPhone just got its biggest AI upgrade yet
This will change how you use AI forever
Quick Summary
iPhone users are getting a killer AI powered upgrade.
And it doesn't come from Apple Intelligence.
If you're an iPhone user, the world of AI may still feel somewhat alien. While Apple Intelligence sounded ready to make sweeping changes to the interaction with iOS, it hasn't quite hit the mark yet.
Still, that doesn't mean you're being left out altogether. Apple has partnered with Google to offer its fantastic Gemini AI on those devices – and now there are new features arriving.
As was announced at Google I/O just a few weeks ago, the brand is rolling out the ability to use your camera or screen sharing to interact with Gemini, gaining more useful, real world updates. That allows users to simply point their camera at what is happening around them, with Gemini offering context and information about what's in view.
When you open the Gemini app now, you'll be met with a pair of new buttons along the bottom of the screen. The camera icon opens up your device camera, allowing you to share and interact with the world around you using Gemini.
Next to that is a button for opening the screen sharing portion of things. After confirming privacy settings, you'll be able to leave the app and get real time information about other apps and files on your device.
It's a seriously good upgrade in general, but it's an especially pertinent one for iPhone users. When Apple Intelligence was first announced, one of the cornerstones was a new, AI-fuelled Siri experience.
That looked set to revolutionise how Apple users interacted with their devices, offering unparalleled ease in the experience. However, the feature has been subjected to numerous delays, much to the frustration of users.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
With the introduction of these new Gemini AI features, users can at least retrieve some of the experience they were hoping to get from an AI-powered Siri. That's available on both iPhone and iPad models, too, meaning users can integrate the features across their ecosystems.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Tesla brings a free update to iPhone that makes charging alerts easier to see
It should seriously improve the charging experience
-
Gemini Live takes web browsing to a whole new level – on PC and Mac
Gemini Live comes to Chrome for Pro and Ultra users
-
Google's new AI Mode might change search forever
AI Mode looks like a big change
-
Your iPhone and Android device just got an amazing Gemini AI feature
Camera and screen sharing is finally available in Gemini Live now
-
How to watch Google I/O 25 – see Google's opening keynote right here
Google's annual developers conference kicks off soon – here's how to watch it live
-
Google I/O 2025 LIVE: all the latest on Gemini, Pixel, Nest and more
Google I/O kicks off with a keynote address today and we're covering it all live right here
-
Gemini can help you avoid being scammed, says Google
And there's a great new feature for finding lost items, devices and to check the location of loved ones, too
-
Android phones are getting a Dynamic Island... sort of
Android 16 is bringing an iPhone feature to millions of phones