Apple Watch is set to get Apple Intelligence this year, but only with a little help from a friend
Bring on watchOS 12
Quick Summary
A reliable source has suggested Apple Intelligence will arrive on Apple Watch this year with watchOS 12.
Mark Gurman claims the smartwatch will rely on a compatible iPhone for processing, though.
Apple launched its version of AI in the form of Apple Intelligence back in June 2024, before releasing it to compatible devices towards the end of last year.
But while the latest iPhone models, MacBooks and iPads running Apple silicon chips, and even Vision Pro have all had a dose of Apple Intelligence, there’s one product missing – the Apple Watch.
That could change with watchOS 12. It is claimed that Apple will reveal that it's the latest to get Apple Intelligence features, most likely during Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June this year.
Although we won’t know for sure what those will entail, there have been some speculation on what might appear. And how it will work.
What can we expect from watchOS 12?
One of the biggest upgrades tipped for the Watch is Apple Intelligence. However, it seems that rather than running the AI-powered tools on the smartwatch itself, you will need a compatible iPhone to do much of the leg work.
According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who generally has a decent track record with Apple leaks, “the company is branding a new set [of] features as 'powered by Apple Intelligence' (even though the device isn’t actually running the AI models directly)”.
Gurman doesn't reveal any specifics on the features coming, and as 9to5Mac adds, the Apple Watch already runs a couple of Apple Intelligence features through iPhone – including Reduce Interruptions Focus and Notification Summaries. Presumably, there will be a few more coming with the new software.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There's plenty of potential for the use of AI in a smartwatch – Samsung uses it for its Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra for the Sleep Score and Energy Score, for example, two features we'd love to see on Apple Watch.
For now though, we will have to wait and see what is confirmed for watchOS 12 and what Apple Intelligence brings to Apple's smartwatch.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
