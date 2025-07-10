Nothing plans another launch already, with a new smartwatch reportedly in the pipeline

Quick Summary Nothing is certainly keeping itself busy of late – this time a new CMF Watch Pro 3 has been tipped for release. There are claims that it'll come with a price hike of around 30% over the former model, however.

Nothing has only just announced what it calls its "true flagship" Phone (3), featuring an updated design and new Glyph Matrix interface on the rear, but it's not finished there. There are now reports suggesting its sub-brand CMF has something else up its sleeve. Literally.

As revealed by 91Mobiles, the CMF by Nothing offshoot has announced it is shifting marketing operations to India, with co-founder Akis Evangelidis claiming this is a strategic move. It's part of his vision to build CMF into a global brand that is rooted in the country.

What can we expect next from CMF?

The report also goes on to speculate on the next product tipped to arrive from CMF. It's not official yet, but it's thought that we might soon see a CMF Watch Pro 3.

This comes after a leak from YTECHB, which claims the CMF Watch Pro 3 will be priced at €99 when it does arrive. This works out to be around £85 at today's current exchange rate.

What's interesting about the price is that, while it may seem very cheap, it would be quite a significant increase over the CMF Watch Pro 2 that arrived at €69 (£59).

As a point of reference, the latest Nothing Phone (3) also increased its launch price from the Nothing Phone (2), jumping up to £799 compared to £579.

The leak on YTECHB claims the CMF Watch Pro 3 will come in a dark grey colour, but it doesn't offer any further details on specifications or features we might see.

It's fair to say it probably won't be competing with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic at this price, but we still expect to see functionality like heart rate monitoring, support for multiple sports modes and health tracking – much like the CMF Watch Pro 2 offered.

For now, the CMF Watch Pro 3 isn't official and there are no actual details on it. But with its predecessor having arrived in July 2024, we wouldn't be surprised to see a little more information sooner than later on this budget smartwatch.