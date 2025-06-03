New Nothing Phone (3) leak reveals additional pricing details and a surprise extra product
Nothing's new flagship phone could be good value for money
Quick Summary
The US price of the Nothing Phone (3) has been suggested, while two versions will be available.
Some details about Nothing's forthcoming headphones have also been revealed.
The Nothing Phone (3) will be announced in July and we’re seeing a regular cadence to teases and leaks, with the latest giving us a hint to the US pricing. We’ve already heard a UK price from company founder Carl Pei who said it would cost around £800.
According to Roland Quandt on Bluesky, the entry-level device is said to cost $799 in the States, while a larger capacity version is said to be $899.
Quandt has a good reputation for such leaks, so these figures are likely precise, with the price discrepancy likely to come down to sales tax which is then added for those buying in the US.
For those in mainland Europe, the price is expected to be around €850 for that cheaper device. The Nothing Phone (3) is expected to come in two variants, 12/256GB and 16/512GB, according to Quandt, and in black and white colours.
What we currently don’t know is what level of flagship the Nothing Phone (3) will be. Previously, the Nothing Phone (2) used the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, so it might be that it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, so not quite in the top tier where Snapdragon 8 Elite would be expected.
That would help explain the more affordable price. The OnePlus 13, for example, is $999 for a Snapdragon 8 Elite device. Or, it could simply be that the Nothing Phone (3) is going to be good value for money.
Nothing’s next headphones also teased
It’s not just the pricing that Quandt is talking about – he’s also dropped a hint about the Nothing Headphone (1).
So far, Nothing has produced a range of audio products using the Ear name. That’s because they are earbuds, and the emergence of the Headphone name suggests that Nothing’s next target could be over-ears instead.
It was previously confirmed that Nothing had partnered with KEF and who better to provide the audio nous than an established audio brand? Quandt says that the Nothing Headphone (1) will cost around €300, which would be about right for aggressively priced premium headphones.
We currently don’t know much about what might be planned from the partnership, but if you’re looking for design inspiration, there's a superb concept from Yanko Design that gives these headphones a Nothing aesthetic.
Quandt says that the Nothing Headphone (1) will also come in black and white colours.
