Forget Samsung Galaxy G Fold, meet the Galaxy Z TriFold (and yes, we know it sounds like "trifle")

Quick Summary The name for the Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone might be much simpler. Fresh reports suggest it will be called the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold.

I love a good trifle. Boozy cake, thick, rich custard, delicate whipped cream and just enough fruit to leave you feeling healthy at the end of it. What more could you ask for in a dessert?

Of course, we're not talking trifle today – but it does sound like we are. That's because the latest reports suggest that the long-awaited tri-fold handset from Samsung will be called the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold.

That news comes from Max Jambor on Twitter. Jambor enjoys a solid reputation in the world of tech leaks, and has a fairly good track record when it comes to providing accurate information in advance.

Previous reports had suggested that the device would be called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold, owing to the folding orientation. The device is said to have both outer panels fold over the centre portion, leaving a G-shaped final, folded form.

By comparison, the brand naming it the Z TriFold is quite... logical. It will, of course, completely derail those who bemoan the etymology – technically there are only two folds on a handset like this, which would make it a tri-panel, bi-fold phone – but hey, you can't please everyone.

I'm also certain it will become colloquially known as the Trifle, but I also don't think that's such a bad thing. So much weight gets placed on the names of different devices, and something a little more light-hearted definitely wont hurt.

With the device set to launch at some point before the end of 2025, we shouldn't need to wait too much longer before we get to see it in the flesh. And after the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, I'm really excited.

The slimness on show there will be absolutely crucial for a tri-fold handset, where three separate panels need to maintain a slim enough structure to be pocketable. With not long to wait, we'll be keeping a close eye on further developments.