Samsung confirms its tri-fold phone is coming this year – even though it missed Unpacked

Quick Summary A Samsung executive has confirmed company plans to launch a tri-fold phone later this year. The device is yet to be named, but the testing process is already well underway.

Samsung might have unveiled a trio of foldables during Unpacked earlier this month, but it surprisingly didn't even mention its first tri-fold device.

Thought to be called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold, it was expected to have been teased at the very least, but the event came and went without a sniff.

However, that's not to say it won't still be coming this year. In fact, Samsung itself has confirmed that it should launch before the end of 2025.

According to the Korea Times, its innovative new handset is currently in the production phase and could be announced in the holiday season: "We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year," said Samsung's acting head of its device experience division, Roh Tae-moon.

He didn't confirm the G Fold name though.

“We are now focusing on perfecting the product and its usability, but we have not decided its name. As the product nears completion, we are planning to make a final decision soon."

It could be that the much-rumoured G Fold brand is ditched before release. Rival tech firm Tecno has already unveiled its own tri-fold phone concept, which it similarly calls the Phantom Ultimate G Fold.

That might put Samsung off, as it could proved difficult to trademark.

As for the phone itself, Samsung has already shown off the design a couple of times. It first appeared on the screen at the year's debut Galaxy Unpacked in January, on a roadmap of different devices.

It was then spotted in a beta version of One UI 8.0. This revealed several designs of a phone that appears to fold in on itself, with both sides folding into the centre.

The display is said to be 9.96-inches when unfolded, so its appeal is obvious. However, it's also thought the new Samsung device could be hugely expensive when it finally arrives – no matter what it's called.

At least now it seems we won't have too long a wait to find out.