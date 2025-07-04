Samsung Galaxy G Fold leaked ahead of surprise reveal – by Samsung itself

Quick Summary An animation showing Samsung's dual hinge folding phone has been discovered in One UI 8. The animation shows the design of the phone and how it might fold up – although it's still unclear when Samsung might launch this new device.

Samsung has been rumoured to be looking at a new format of folding phone for a while, which is being dubbed Galaxy G Fold.

The rumour mill has suggested that this new style of foldable will be launched at Galaxy Unpacked on 9 July – and we now have a much bigger hint at what's coming.

While the Samsung launch event is expected to be dominated by the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 – along with a fresh collection of Galaxy Watch updates and a cheaper Flip 7 FE – it could be a twin hinge model that steals the headlines. And now, thanks to One UI 8, we can have a closer look at that device.

Animations that appear to show a dual hinge device have been uncovered in the software. Discovered by Android Authority, they explain how to use NFC on the device, indicating the location of the chip on the new phone.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

How could the Samsung Galaxy G Fold work?

From this illustration, we can see that the Galaxy G Fold is made up of three distinct rear panels. Looking from the rear, we have the camera (and that NFC chip) on the left-hand panel, the front screen in the centre and a third right-hand panel that's likely just blank.

The folding mechanism here is different to the Huawei Mate XT that we've seen previously, which folded up like a Z. Here it looks like the blank right-hand panel will fold into the middle of the device to be sandwiched between the display and the camera panel - hence the G Fold name.

That also means that the external display is a screen in its own right, rather than being a third of the main screen, which is the case with the Huawei phone. The advantage here is that the larger screen – said to be close to 10 – folds completely away, rather than having to bend around one of the outside edges when the phone is closed.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

What makes the G Fold different to other tri-fold devices?

The advantage that Huawei's folding mechanism offers is that you can use the phone either as one, two or three panels, but unless Samsung is going to use a two-way hinge on the G Fold, it might be that you can only use either the external display or the completely unfolded internal display.

We currently don't know much about the new folding phone from Samsung. While the device has been rumoured for some time, there have been little to no meaningful leaks about it. And although that might seem strange, Samsung also managed to keep the Galaxy S25 Edge under wraps for some time before its reveal.

Samsung is gearing up for a bumper Galaxy Unpacked event – we could be just days away from it entering a new category of device with the Galaxy G Fold.