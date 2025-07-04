Samsung Galaxy G Fold leaked ahead of surprise reveal – by Samsung itself
Samsung's tri-folding phone now feels more real than ever before
Quick Summary
An animation showing Samsung's dual hinge folding phone has been discovered in One UI 8.
The animation shows the design of the phone and how it might fold up – although it's still unclear when Samsung might launch this new device.
Samsung has been rumoured to be looking at a new format of folding phone for a while, which is being dubbed Galaxy G Fold.
The rumour mill has suggested that this new style of foldable will be launched at Galaxy Unpacked on 9 July – and we now have a much bigger hint at what's coming.
While the Samsung launch event is expected to be dominated by the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 – along with a fresh collection of Galaxy Watch updates and a cheaper Flip 7 FE – it could be a twin hinge model that steals the headlines. And now, thanks to One UI 8, we can have a closer look at that device.
Animations that appear to show a dual hinge device have been uncovered in the software. Discovered by Android Authority, they explain how to use NFC on the device, indicating the location of the chip on the new phone.
How could the Samsung Galaxy G Fold work?
From this illustration, we can see that the Galaxy G Fold is made up of three distinct rear panels. Looking from the rear, we have the camera (and that NFC chip) on the left-hand panel, the front screen in the centre and a third right-hand panel that's likely just blank.
The folding mechanism here is different to the Huawei Mate XT that we've seen previously, which folded up like a Z. Here it looks like the blank right-hand panel will fold into the middle of the device to be sandwiched between the display and the camera panel - hence the G Fold name.
That also means that the external display is a screen in its own right, rather than being a third of the main screen, which is the case with the Huawei phone. The advantage here is that the larger screen – said to be close to 10 – folds completely away, rather than having to bend around one of the outside edges when the phone is closed.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
What makes the G Fold different to other tri-fold devices?
The advantage that Huawei's folding mechanism offers is that you can use the phone either as one, two or three panels, but unless Samsung is going to use a two-way hinge on the G Fold, it might be that you can only use either the external display or the completely unfolded internal display.
We currently don't know much about the new folding phone from Samsung. While the device has been rumoured for some time, there have been little to no meaningful leaks about it. And although that might seem strange, Samsung also managed to keep the Galaxy S25 Edge under wraps for some time before its reveal.
Samsung is gearing up for a bumper Galaxy Unpacked event – we could be just days away from it entering a new category of device with the Galaxy G Fold.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.