Samsung could launch another mystery foldable at Unpacked, after all

Quick Summary Samsung could introduce its tri-fold phone at Galaxy Unpacked next week. The new folding phone is expected to be introduced, but not available until October.

Samsung will be hosting Galaxy Unpacked on 9 July, with a full roster of devices expected to be announced. Some are predictable, like the new Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, along with the Galaxy Watch 8 models. But Samsung could also use the event to introduce an all-new folding phone to its roster.

We've previously reported that the firm could be working on a tri-fold device. It's been talked about under the Galaxy G Fold name, and thought to be the device to bring tri-fold phones into the mainstream. Although we've previously seen this type of device from Huawei with the Mate XT, Samsung will bring more interest and wider availability.

Now, thanks to a leaker on Weibo, we have a little more information about Samsung's plan for its larger folding device. According to Setsuna Digital (via 9to5Google), Samsung will introduce the Galaxy G Fold alongside the Z Fold 7, but it won't be available until October.

It's not clear whether it will get a full reveal and introduction, or if Samsung is going to merely tease the tri-fold device similar to the unveiling of the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier in the year.

The source tells us that the tri-folding device will be revealed in July and will "probably" be available in October. That might line up with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE later in the year.

What do we know about Samsung's tri-fold device?

Little has been confirmed about Samsung's larger folding phone, but Samsung's teasing so far has focused on the idea of bringing "ultra" to the folding phone family. That could extend to this device too, something that's ultra large.

It's been suggested that the tri-folding device could use a silicon carbon battery so it can be thin and have super endurance, while it's also been suspected that only 200,000 models will be constructed.

The Galaxy G Fold has previously been rumoured to have a 9.96-inch display when unfolded which is 6.54-inches tall. That would make it the size of a Galaxy Tab display, meaning there's a lot more space for work or entertainment on the move.

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 expected to be one of the most expensive phones on the market, rumours say that the Galaxy G Fold could cost as much as $3,000-$3,500 (£2,225-£2,595) pushing the price of a phone to a new level.

However, it's previously been said that the G Fold would only be sold in China and Korea. We'll see for sure in just a couple of weeks.