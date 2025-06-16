It looks like an all-new Samsung foldable is coming with Fold and Flip 7

Quick Summary Samsung could launch a really interesting new foldable phone this year. It would come alongside the ultra-thin Fold 7.

In case you've been living under a rock for the last few months, Samsung is set to launch a new range of foldable phones in the coming months. Most notably, rumours suggest that the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will arrive, with an all-new form factor.

That will see the brand do away with the slightly bulky frames of old, producing a handset which looks set to be record-breakingly slim. In the same window, we're also anticipating a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip model, though that isn't set to be quite as tantalising.

But now, it looks like another model could join that fray – and it's arguably more exciting than the others in the range. As reported by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 FE has been spotted in a regulatory database in Thailand.

There's no guesswork needed, either, as the devices name is listed in full – not always the case with leaks of this kind. The FE moniker – Fan Edition, in Samsung speak – is used to denote a handset which has premium influence, but a lower price tag.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

In the foldable phone realm, that's a big deal. The technology is undeniably impressive, but much of the industry remains too expensive for the average Joe to take a risk on it.

We've seen more affordable foldable phones from brands like Motorola, but I think the addition of a Samsung variant would push things even further. The brand has an undeniable cachet, and would likely invoke more trust than others on the market.

The listing itself doesn't offer any extra details about the device, though some rumours have persisted for a while now. That includes the processor, which is said to be an in-house Exynos unit from Samsung's chip foundry.

It's also expected to pack in 8GB of RAM, and offer 25W charging support, which is pretty standard fare for a Samsung device.