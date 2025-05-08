Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 said to be thinnest foldable yet – could be the breakthrough the market needs
Samsung’s next folding phone could take the form factor in a new direction
Quick Summary
A prominent leaker has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be the thinnest folding phone in the world, when it arrives later this summer.
It will allegedly measure just 3.9mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when shut.
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in early July at a summer Unpacked event, thought to be held in New York. We’ve seen plenty of leaks about the new devices, but the latest rumour suggests quite a change for the larger of the two devices.
The Galaxy Fold was Samsung’s first folding handset and one of the first book-type devices to come to market. Since then, Samsung has iteratively tweaked its best foldable phone from year to year. That’s seen fairly minor changes – but there could be a major shift coming with the Z Fold 7.
New information has surfaced from a reliable source, UniverseIce. Sharing the details on X, the leaker revealed that the Z Fold 7 will be the thinnest folding device on the market when it launches, saying it will be just 3.9mm when unfolded and 8.9mm, when closed.
According to some exclusive information, the next direction of Samsung flagship machine is still to be thin and light, and the battery will be thin and thin, and the body will continue to be thin. The Galaxy Z Fold7 will be the thinnest folding machine in the world at that time,… pic.twitter.com/uAs3NzAf8jMay 7, 2025
Currently the Oppo Find N5 holds that position of thinnest foldable, with a 4.21mm thickness when open and 8.93mm when folded. The interesting question will be how Samsung accommodates the USB-C port on its device, given that on the Oppo phone feels like there’s almost no metal between the edge of the port and the surface of the phone.
For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 5.6mm thick when unfolded and 12.1mm thick when shut.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery changes
To support this move to a slimmer frame, the Z Fold 7 is said to come with new battery and charging technology – albeit 4,400mAh, the same as the Z Fold 6.
But while the capacity might be the same, the physical dimensions of the battery are likely to be smaller, so Samsung might be using new battery tech to fit this into the frame.
That could potentially mean using a silicon-carbon battery, which gives increased power density for the size. Ergo, the battery will be physically smaller. While new charging tech is also touted by the source, there’s no detail on what this might entail.
Samsung hasn’t booked in the launch event for its new folding phones, but there are rumours that it could be a bumper event, also giving us a glimpse at a final version of the Project Moohan headset too.
For now it’s a waiting game, but it will be exciting if Samsung does take the Z Fold 7 really thin, as it will set a new precedent for the segment and potentially make folding phones more appealing to a wider set of users.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
