New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders show a huge upgrade to the front display

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could looks seriously different to its predecessor. In fact, it looks more like one of its biggest competitors...

As the dust has finally settled on the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 range, the attention of fans is now turning to other models in the brand's catalogue. That includes its foldable phones, which is expected to see some updates in a few months time.

Most notably, we're hearing a lot about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. Just yesterday, I wrote about a rumoured battery upgrade for the device, which could see it boosted by just shy of 10%.

Now, leaked renders (via Android Headlines) have showcased a new design for the cover display. That appears to extend across the entirety of the panel, with the cameras built into the display itself – much like the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

That's said to make it a 3.6-inch cover display, folding out into a 6.8-inch internal one. That's slightly larger than the current Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which clocks in at 3.4-inches and 6.7-inches, respectively.

(Image credit: OnLeaks x Android Headlines)

It does also confirm one slight downside for the model – it looks set to remain a two-camera handset. Recent patents attributed to the brand showed a Z Flip-style device with three rear-mounted cameras, giving hope of a telephoto sensor being added.

The new renders suggest that isn't coming this year, though we'll keep our hopes up for a future iteration. That patent showed off two designs, with one using the cameras mounted into the display just like this one, so it's certainly still feasible.

There isn't too much else to gleam from the renders. Other reports had previously suggested that the hardware would be almost identical, with the brand instead focussed on optimising the software experience.

With the devices – the Z Flip models usually arrive alongside the Z Fold models – not expected until around the middle of Summer, we still have a few months for more leaks and tidbits to shape our view of the handset.