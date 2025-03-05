Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 slated for beefy battery boost
This could be the best flip phone yet
Quick Summary
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could pack in a much larger battery than its predecessor.
That would offer better battery life – particularly in conjunction with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
When it comes to foldable phones, Samsung has long been at or about the top of the pile. The Korean brand was one of the first household name brands to adopt the technology, and has made continual – if incremental – improvements ever since.
Now, a new report about the successor to its current Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 model suggests it could raise the bar in terms of battery life. That comes courtesy of GalaxyClub – a Samsung specialist blog based out of the Netherlands.
Their report suggests that the new device – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 – could come with a battery capacity of 4,300mAh. That's a small but significant boost over the current model, which has a battery of around 4,000mAh.
It's not just the raw size of the battery which looks to improve the situation, either. We're expecting the new handset to make use of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, found in the Samsung Galaxy S25 range.
That means better efficiency, which should help the bigger battery to last even longer. It's a significant combination – previous generations of this device have been marred by slightly mediocre battery longevity, so a well-earned boost is nothing to be scoffed at.
Elsewhere, the improvements are expected to be fairly muted. We're anticipating almost no hardware changes based on the leaks and reports we've seen, with the brand instead focussing on improving the software within devices.
There is, however, talk of a second Flip model. It's expected to be a more wallet-friendly variant, though little else is known about the model. Still, that could be an exciting development for the brand, as it looks to bring more users into the foldable phone realm.
The only other sliver of hope comes in the form of some recently granted patents for the brand. Those clearly show a Z Flip-esque design, but with three cameras. One features a cover display to the side of the camera mount, while the other has the cameras set into the display, a la the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.
Personally, that's the most exciting possible development in my eyes. Flip phones are great, but sacrificing a telephoto lens isn't and for me it has always been the blocking factor. If Samsung can add a long-range lens into the Z Flip 7, it might just make it a must-buy model.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
