Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 specs leak – they're pretty revealing

Quick Summary Reports have leaked details about the new Samsung Galaxy foldable range. Those include details of storage, RAM and processors.

After the hubbub of the Samsung Galaxy S25 release, focus is now switching to other models in the brand's range. And while some reports have emerged about a range of its more affordable devices, updates to its foldable phone range are much more exciting.

That's exactly what we have today. A new leak has given us a raft of information about the successors to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

It's good news for fans of those devices, too. If you're already impressed by the specs on offer there, it doesn't look like much will be changing.

The news comes from a Twitter user called PandaFlashPro, who shared details of the ram and chipsets rumoured for the handsets. According to the tweet, both the Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7 will be available with 256GB and 512GB of storage, with the Fold also available with a 1TB option.

Both handsets are also touted with 12GB of RAM, with no mention of any other variant. That will displease some, with the lack of a 16GB RAM option on the Galaxy S25 series a sticking point.

The other big revelation is the chipset. According to the leak, the Z Fold 7 will pack in a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in all markets. However, no such confirmation is given for the Z Flip 7.

When pressed in the comments, PandaFlashPro claimed that production issues with the Exynos 2500 chip may mean it powers only the Z Flip 7.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's certainly an interesting move from Samsung. The brand has made no secret of its intention to power devices with chips from its own foundry – many even suggested that the Galaxy S25 range would come powered with an in-house chip.

That didn't happen, though, which will add pressure to any device which comes out with it. If the Z Flip 7 is the only handset in Samsung's flagship range using the Exynos, it will have to be absolutely flawless to avoid some intense criticism.