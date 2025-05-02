Samsung reportedly makes an impactful decision on the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Quick Summary Samsung's next Galaxy Z Flip might opt for Exynos under its hood instead of Snapdragon. The Galaxy Z Flip has featured Qualcomm chipsets since it first launched in 2020, so if a new report is true, it's quite a big move.

Samsung announced its flagship smartphones in the form of the Galaxy S25 series at the beginning of the year and during the event, it also teased the super slim Galaxy S25 Edge that is expected to appear sometime in May.

But that won't be the last we hear from Samsung before the year is out – the next iteration of the company's folding phones are due in the summer.

We've already heard a number rumours surrounding the foldables, but the latest could have the biggest impact. The company is reportedly considering quite a departure for the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have Exynos or Snapdragon?

According to The Chosun Daily (via 91 Mobiles), Samsung has decided to use its in-house Exynos 2500 chipset for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 instead of opting for Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon platforms. That's a surprise as Snapdragon chips have powered the Z Flip series since the first device launched in 2020.

Apparently the decision is down to price, with a smaller number of shipment volumes compared to the Galaxy S series meaning opting for Exynos was a better option for Samsung.

For now, nothing has been officially confirmed and it is thought the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will still run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform. But, it does mean the Z Flip 7 could have a few tweaks when it comes to performance and staying power.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to have a larger external display compared to the Z Flip 6, claimed to be 4-inches, which is the same as Motorola's Razr 60 Ultra.

It's also been suggested that the Flip 7 will feature a 4,174mAh battery compared to the 4,000mAh battery inside its predecessor, and support 25W charging.

Given the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has a 4,700mAh battery and 67W charging however, even if those rumours are true, it still has some tough competition.

As we said though, this is all speculation for now, including the chipset choice, so it will be interesting to see what Samsung offers when it officially reveals its next flip phone.