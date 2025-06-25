This rival flip phone might already knock the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 out of the park
There's a target on Samsung's back and every rival is taking a shot
Quick Summary
Samsung could soon face stiff competition from the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, which has been teased with impressive specs.
The Xiaomi phone is reported to have a larger battery and more powerful processor than the forthcoming Z Flip 7.
With Galaxy Unpacked scheduled for 9 July, there's no shortage of devices surfacing to rival Samsung's new foldables. The latest addition could even put the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in its place when it comes to the hardware.
Teasing the launch of its new Mix Flip 2, Xiaomi has been sharing a few details about its entry for the best folding phones. Not only do we learn that this device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite hardware, compared to Exynos on the Z Flip 7, but it has a bigger battery too.
Xiaomi has confirmed these details on Weibo, telling us that the battery is 5,165mAh, which is more capacious than not just the Z Flip models, but the Z Fold and Galaxy S too.
The company also talks about a new hinge structure with a really flat internal display. Elsewhere we get to see some of the design of the phone, shared on X.
#XiaomiMIXFlip2、全く新しいコンパクトフラッグシップが6月26日の夜に登場。 pic.twitter.com/iRWShxZP8wJune 24, 2025
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 rivals
Samsung's next folding models are expected to be announced at Galaxy Unpacked on 9 July, with the Z Flip 7 joining the Galaxy Z Fold 7, alongside a refresh to the company's Galaxy Watch models.
While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is being pitched as the thinnest folding phone so far – with Samsung pushing the "ultra" branding – less has been said about the Z Flip 7. We've previously heard that it will have a 4,300mAh battery, while it's expected that the phone will be powered by the Exynos 2500.
Where Samsung will win out, however, is in availability. The new folding phones will be available globally, while Xiaomi's exposure in regions like the US will be limited.
Samsung has also faced strong competition in the folding phone arena from Motorola, which has offered two flip devices over the past couple of years, providing a premium and a slightly more affordable option to buyers.
Samsung could also be doubling up on its flip phones this year, with reports that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be joined by the Z Flip 7 FE, widening its exposure to customers looking for a slightly more affordable folding model.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
