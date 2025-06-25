This rival flip phone might already knock the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 out of the park

Quick Summary Samsung could soon face stiff competition from the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, which has been teased with impressive specs. The Xiaomi phone is reported to have a larger battery and more powerful processor than the forthcoming Z Flip 7.

With Galaxy Unpacked scheduled for 9 July, there's no shortage of devices surfacing to rival Samsung's new foldables. The latest addition could even put the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in its place when it comes to the hardware.

Teasing the launch of its new Mix Flip 2, Xiaomi has been sharing a few details about its entry for the best folding phones. Not only do we learn that this device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite hardware, compared to Exynos on the Z Flip 7, but it has a bigger battery too.

Xiaomi has confirmed these details on Weibo, telling us that the battery is 5,165mAh, which is more capacious than not just the Z Flip models, but the Z Fold and Galaxy S too.

The company also talks about a new hinge structure with a really flat internal display. Elsewhere we get to see some of the design of the phone, shared on X.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 rivals

Samsung's next folding models are expected to be announced at Galaxy Unpacked on 9 July, with the Z Flip 7 joining the Galaxy Z Fold 7, alongside a refresh to the company's Galaxy Watch models.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is being pitched as the thinnest folding phone so far – with Samsung pushing the "ultra" branding – less has been said about the Z Flip 7. We've previously heard that it will have a 4,300mAh battery, while it's expected that the phone will be powered by the Exynos 2500.

Where Samsung will win out, however, is in availability. The new folding phones will be available globally, while Xiaomi's exposure in regions like the US will be limited.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung has also faced strong competition in the folding phone arena from Motorola, which has offered two flip devices over the past couple of years, providing a premium and a slightly more affordable option to buyers.

Samsung could also be doubling up on its flip phones this year, with reports that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be joined by the Z Flip 7 FE, widening its exposure to customers looking for a slightly more affordable folding model.