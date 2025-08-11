Wearable tech in 2035 could see devices as thin as plasters that detect diseases and have batteries that last for years
What will our wearable tech look like in 2035? Tom's Guide makes its predictions
Quick Summary
Tom's Guide has produced a series of articles looking at the gadgets of tomorrow. The World in 2035 covers everything from smart glasses to cars and wearables.
If you think tech today is impressive, just imagine what we will have in 2035. Today's wearable technology is pushing the limits in terms of size, sensors and battery, but in another 10 years, all of that will look pedestrian.
The wearables of the future are expected to have battery power measured in years not days, with devices that stick to your arm like plasters. This is according to Tom's Guide's predictions on the future of wearable wellness tech.
It's part of a wider piece called The World in 2035, which looks at the gadgets we can expect to see 10 years from now. Covering everything from artificial intelligence to televisions and cars, it's an interesting prediction of where our major tech will go next.
The future of health monitoring
The wearables piece looks at how an increase in sensors could help with the early detection and treatment of chronic diseases and ailments, as well as how the devices could give your doctor a better picture of your health.
The potential of wearable devices is huge, not just for health monitoring but as a device that could even replace your phone. Or maybe with other devices, such as smart glasses with mixed reality getting more advanced, we won't need a watch in a physical sense at all.
The idea of a smart contact lens could be a more discreet method of using wearable tech. Something that could provide all the features of smart glasses, while barely being noticeable.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.