Wearable tech in 2035 could see devices as thin as plasters that detect diseases and have batteries that last for years

Quick Summary Tom's Guide has produced a series of articles looking at the gadgets of tomorrow. The World in 2035 covers everything from smart glasses to cars and wearables.

If you think tech today is impressive, just imagine what we will have in 2035. Today's wearable technology is pushing the limits in terms of size, sensors and battery, but in another 10 years, all of that will look pedestrian.

The wearables of the future are expected to have battery power measured in years not days, with devices that stick to your arm like plasters. This is according to Tom's Guide's predictions on the future of wearable wellness tech.

It's part of a wider piece called The World in 2035, which looks at the gadgets we can expect to see 10 years from now. Covering everything from artificial intelligence to televisions and cars, it's an interesting prediction of where our major tech will go next.

The current Apple Watch Series 10 (Image credit: Apple)

The future of health monitoring

The wearables piece looks at how an increase in sensors could help with the early detection and treatment of chronic diseases and ailments, as well as how the devices could give your doctor a better picture of your health.

The potential of wearable devices is huge, not just for health monitoring but as a device that could even replace your phone. Or maybe with other devices, such as smart glasses with mixed reality getting more advanced, we won't need a watch in a physical sense at all.

The idea of a smart contact lens could be a more discreet method of using wearable tech. Something that could provide all the features of smart glasses, while barely being noticeable.