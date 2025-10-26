10 impressive smart home gadgets you’ll be shocked actually exist

When most people think of building a smart home, the usual suspects come to mind...security cameras, video doorbells, smart thermostats. However, the truth is, a smart home can be a lot more exciting than that.

As someone who’s constantly testing, reviewing and writing about this kind of tech, I thought it would be fun to put together my list of the top smart home gadgets that are genuinely worth knowing about.

You’ll find them below – and trust me, things are about to get interesting.

1. Ecovacs WinBot W2

(Image credit: Ecovacs)

The Ecovacs WinBot W2 is a robot window cleaner, and yes, it’s exactly as satisfying as it sounds. Designed to tackle everything from patio doors to high windows you can never quite reach, it sticks to the glass using advanced suction and moves methodically to leave a streak-free shine.

What makes it especially clever is that it works totally hands-free – you just attach it, press start, and let it get to work. There’s even a smart tether system that prevents it from falling, plus an intelligent path-planning feature to make sure it never misses a spot. It’s the kind of gadget you never realised you needed until you saw it in action, and it's perfect for those who dread cleaning windows or live in apartments with awkward outdoor access.

£449/$699, ecovacs.com

2. SwitchBot Candle Warmer Lamp

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

Launched just the other day, the SwitchBot Candle Warmer Lamp lets you enjoy your favourite candle scents without ever lighting a flame. It gently warms the candle from above, releasing fragrance evenly (and safely!) through the room.

Users can control brightness, schedule timers, or even adjust scent intensity through the SwitchBot app or via Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s also Matter-compatible, meaning it fits perfectly into any existing smart home setup.

£39/£39, switch-bot.com

3. Kohler Health Dekoda

(Image credit: Kohler)

I wasn't sure what to think about this one at first, but the Kohler Health Dekoda takes “smart bathroom” to a whole new level. It's high-tech health monitor that can track your wellbeing through… well, your bathroom visits.

Using built-in sensors and AI analysis, the Dekoda can detect hydration levels, glucose trends and other key health markers – all whilst looking sleek and blending in. It automatically syncs with the Kohler app, allowing you to view insights and trends without lifting a finger.

£500/$599, kohlerhealth.com

4. Willow Hub

(Image credit: Willow)

The Willow Hub sits comfortably in your plant’s pot, keeping an eye on its wellbeing at all time. The app updates your plant’s “happiness score” every hour, tracking key factors like light, water, humidity and temperature.

Its intuitive interface and smooth integration with the Willow app make it ideal for both novice plant owners and seasoned green thumbs alike. You’ll never have to worry about creating a plant graveyard again!

£16/$20, plantwithwillow.co.uk

5. MAGIC AI Fitness Smart Mirror

(Image credit: Magic AI)

If you’ve ever wanted a personal trainer without the gym membership, the MAGIC AI Fitness Smart Mirror might just be your dream gadget. It looks like an ordinary mirror when off, but turns into a full interactive fitness hub when powered up.

With built-in cameras, sensors and an AI trainer, it can analyse your form in real time, offer feedback, and even suggest personalised workouts. Yes, it's an investment, but it seems like quite a clever one at the same time.

£1,499/$1,499, magic.fit

6. Keenon W3 Room Service Butlerbot

(Image credit: Keenon)

Originally designed for hotels, the Keenon W3 Room Service Butlerbot can deliver food, drinks and amenities right to your door, all without human help. It uses advanced navigation, obstacle detection and voice interaction to move smoothly through corridors and even call lifts on its own.

It might seem like overkill for a normal home environment, but you can't deny that it would be a cool addition to your smart home setup.

£23,689/$19,000, keenon.com

7. Eufy Security Video Smart Lock E330

(Image credit: Eufy)

Eufy’s Smart Lock E330 combines a smart video doorbell and a fingerprint lock into one sleek device, giving you total control of your front door from a single hub. You can unlock it with your fingerprint, code or app, and see who’s knocking via the built-in 2K camera. It even supports two-way talk and AI detection so you’ll know whether it’s your neighbour or a delivery driver.

What’s especially appealing is Eufy’s focus on privacy – all footage is stored locally, with no mandatory subscriptions.

£315/£299, eufy.com

8. Dreame Matrix10 Ultra

(Image credit: Dreame)

I saw the Dreame Matrix10 Ultra in action a few weeks ago, and it’s been on my wish list ever since. This isn’t just your average robot vacuum – it’s a seriously advanced cleaning machine that can automatically change its mop pads depending on which room it’s in.

Using cutting-edge LiDAR navigation, the Matrix10 Ultra maps your entire home and glides effortlessly between different surfaces, adjusting suction power as it goes. Combine that with the smart mop pad swapping, and you’ve got one of the most intelligent (and impressive) robot vacuums I’ve ever come across.

£1,399/$1,700, dreamestore.co.uk

9. Minut Noise Monitor

(Image credit: Minut)

The Minut Noise Monitor is a small but mighty smart home device designed to keep things peaceful. Originally built for Airbnb hosts, it monitors noise levels, temperature and occupancy without recording any audio or video, so it’s completely privacy-safe.

You’ll get alerts if noise levels exceed a certain threshold, which is ideal for preventing late-night parties or disturbances in shared buildings. It’s discreet, subtle and designed to promote harmony, whether you’re a landlord or just someone who values quiet.

£139/£125, minut.com

10. Withings Sleep Analyzer

(Image credit: Withings)

Finally, the Withings Sleep Analyzer is like having a sleep scientist under your mattress. You just slide it underneath your bed, and it tracks your sleep stages, heart rate, snoring and even breathing disturbances.

Each morning, it syncs to the Withings Health Mate app, giving you detailed sleep scores and recommendations. It can even integrate with your smart home system to automate routines, including turning off the lights when you go to bed or opening your blinds when you wake.

£129/$199, withings.com