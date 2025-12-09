3 walking meditations you need to try to beat the winter blues

Walking in nature can help improve your mental health. According to a systematic review in the journal Current Psychology, it summarised that evidence indicates nature-based walking can improve mood, optimism and mental wellbeing.

In psychology, there's a concept known as nature connectedness which is one’s subjective emotional relationship with nature. For some, they have a strong sense of connection to nature and for others, they do not. Walking in nature can enhance our nature connectedness and nature connectedness has been found to be an influencing factor in the positive mental health benefits gained from time in nature .

The great thing about this news? You can improve your own mood by taking yourself for a nature-based walk in the winter months. By doing this, you'll be helping to increase your emotional relationship to nature as well as improving your mental health. This is important for anyone who finds the darker months a struggle, as you'll see another side to this time of year and may feel inspired by the beauty of nature that you may have otherwise missed.

Try these three walking meditation to increase your nature connectedness and appreciate a new side to the season.

1. Breathing walking meditation

This is a simple meditation that anyone can do anywhere, whether you’re inside or outside. We’d recommend getting outdoors with walking on grass being preferable and with the fresh, cold winter air helping to enliven your senses. You'll need to walk slowly during this meditation so find somewhere that you will feel less exposed, such as a quiet forest, nature reserve or private garden.

As you walk, repeat to yourself mentally “I breathe in” as you take one step and “I breathe out” as you take the next. At the same time, bring your attention to your breath, and look down and watch your feet as you walk slowly during this meditation. Notice your weight shift and change. Notice the feeling of grounding yourself with each step. Notice how the grass responds to your weight as you place your foot down. Notice if there's any dew or rain on the grass blades. Slow down, breathe and take it in.

This meditation brings us into the present moment and provides us with an opportunity to ground ourselves. When we're feeling down, we're usually mentally active with negative thoughts or feeling sluggish. By bringing our awareness to our breath and each step, it allows us the chance to feel our connection to the earth beneath us. While it may not alleviate every negative thought for the rest of your day, it does provide you with a break from cyclical thinking and may help you find more positive thoughts once you feel grounded again.

(Image credit: Pexels)

2. Mindful walking

This walking meditation is my go-to when I’m feeling mentally busy or a bit reluctant to go outside. Find somewhere with lots of nature for this walk, rather than walking around a busy neighbourhood, for example. In time, you can bring this meditation to more urban areas but to start with, it’s much easier to do when surrounded by nature.

Walk in a natural environment and, rather than being consumed by your thoughts, look around you. While getting outside can be more difficult in winter, especially if you suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), there's still so much beauty to be seen in the natural world even in the darker season. Take a look at the clouds, notice how many trees have leaves, notice what birds flutter between trees, observe the colour of the grass. The list is endless.

Rather than seeing this season as a dark and lifeless one that just needs to hurry up and end, walking in this way can help shift our perspective and help us see winter in a new light. This is especially helpful for those who struggle in this season.

Once you're used to walking in this way, you can bring this approach closer to home. For example, if you walk to your local shops or around your neighbourhood.

3. Gratitude walk

When we're feeling low in the winter months, finding a positive mindset can be incredibly hard. SAD can have a detrimental effect to your mood, but this gratitude walk can help revive your feelings of positivity.

As you walk in your chosen location, consider what you have in your life to be grateful for. You can ignore the season and anything happening around you entirely, and if you find being outside in the winter elements too overwhelming or confirming your thoughts about this dark season, go inside and repeat the exercise.

Think deeply about your life and the good things in it that are currently being shrouded by low mood. Hold on to them and perhaps even try to do more of them. For example, if you’re grateful for your friends, make plans to see them soon. All of these things can help us get through this season and improve our mood.

With this meditation, not only are we focusing our mind on positive things in our life but we’re also moving our body which has a positive effect on your mental health. It’s a win-win and so easy to do, and it's one you can do without leaving the house.