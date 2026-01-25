5 simple ways to boost your health this January and stay motivated

With Quitter’s Day behind us and Blue Monday having just passed, it’s no surprise that a lot of people are starting to feel their New Year motivation slip. That early-January energy doesn’t always last, but it does mean it’s more important than ever to stay on top of your New Year’s resolutions – or, if they’re not quite working for you, to swap them for something more realistic.

To help you along, I’ve put together five simple ways to boost your health this month. You might already be doing some of these, or they might be brand new, but each one is designed to help you start the year feeling a little more energised, balanced and on track.

1. Get your supplements in check

January is usually the month where everyone suddenly remembers vitamins exist. If you’ve been randomly taking whatever’s at the back of the cupboard, now’s a great time to reset and take the supplements your body will benefit from.

I've already rounded up 5 supplements to boost your immune system and 5 sleep supplements that will help you get 8+ hours of rest every night. However, there's lots of other important ones to remember, including collagen, probiotics, protein, vitamin D and joint supplements.

One of my favourite picks from this month is the Supplement Hub Glow Skincare Trio, which includes a high-absorption magnesium from Vital Nutrients, a plant-based protein from Nuzest and the Bare Biology Skinful Pure Marine Collagen Powder. The bundle covers three key supplements you need for improved sleep, skin and general wellbeing, meaning you can't really go wrong.

2. Drink electrolytes

Drinking more water is always everyone's New Year resolutions, but if you're struggling already, electrolytes could just be the way forward. They help your body absorb fluids more effectively, which can boost energy levels, reduce headaches and even improve workouts.

You don’t need neon sports drinks to do this either – low-sugar electrolyte powders or tablets do the job nicely. The Gatorade Hydration Booster sachets are always a good choice, as well as the Warrior Creatine Plus Electrolytes powder.

3. Add LED light therapy to your routine

LED light therapy sounds futuristic and expensive, but it’s quickly becoming a January staple for skin health and overall wellbeing. Red and infrared light can help boost collagen levels and calm inflammation, and even just a few minutes a day can feel like a proper reset after the festive period.

Check out our roundup of the best LED face masks, but remember that LED panels and wands also exist.

4. Make life easier with a food subscription service

January is busy enough without having to think about what’s for dinner every night, which is why I've been heavily relying on my food subscription this month. Not only does it take the mental load out of eating well, but it makes it so much easier to track calories and stick to better habits.

There are lots of different ones to choose from, but Frive and Hello Fresh are my two favourites. Frive delivers its meals ready made, meaning you just have to heat them up before eating. Hello Fresh sends out the ingredients and recipes for you to make your own meals, which is nice if you enjoy cooking.

5. Get outside more

It’s cold, wet and your sofa is very inviting – but getting outside in January is one of the best things you can do for your health. Fresh air, natural light and even a short lunchtime walk can massively improve mood and energy levels.

Bundle up, stick a podcast on and just move. It’s amazing how quickly it clears your head and makes the rest of the day feel more manageable.

