As winter settles in - and with a brand-new year underway - it’s easy to feel torn. You’ve got fitness goals to hit, but it’s cold, dark, and staying wrapped up at home feels far more appealing.

The problem? Progress doesn’t know it’s January. If you start skipping your cardio now, chances are you'll feel frustrated in a few weeks when your fitness dips - and it won’t take long either.

Research published in Frontiers in Physiology shows that it can take as little as 12 days to see a decline in cardiovascular fitness, and around three weeks for strength losses to appear. That’s really no time at all.

The takeaway? Don’t let the weather stop you from showing up - which is where this five-move cardio workout by Instagram’s Fitness Coach @MattyCFox comes in.

Why do this 5-move cardio workout?

A solid cardio workout elevates your heart rate, recruits large muscle groups, and sustains intensity long enough to challenge your cardiovascular system and get your heart rate pumping. This session ticks all three boxes.

You’ll need just one kettlebell and some space. Training at home? You can adapt the movements to bodyweight, but using a best yoga mat is recommended to protect your joints during high-impact exercises.

The workout

This session combines familiar movements - squats, hops and burpees - with clever variations to keep things challenging. It’s structured as a 30-minute AMRAP circuit, where you’ll complete as many rounds as possible in 30 minutes, delivering an effective, high-intensity, full-body session that yields maximum results without wasting time.

The aim of the game is to do all five exercises in sequence, resting as little as possible between moves. Count how many rounds you complete and aim to beat that number next time.

Set a timer for 30 minutes and move continuously through the circuit, completing 20 B-stance swings, 20 B-stance goblet squats, 20 skater hops, 10 burpees and 50 high knees before looping back to the start and repeating for the full duration.

How to do the moves

B-stance swings

Reps: 20

Why? The B-stance challenges unilateral strength, helping correct imbalances while loading the glutes and hamstrings.

Set the kettlebell slightly in front of you. Step one foot back so you’re resting lightly on the toes, keeping most of your weight through the front leg. Hinge at the hips with a soft knee bend and flat back. Hike the bell between your legs, then drive your hips forward explosively to swing it up. Control the descent and repeat, keeping your hips square throughout.

B-stance goblet squats

Reps: 20

Why? Builds leg and glute strength evenly, improves balance, and reduces knee strain.

Hold the kettlebell in a goblet position. Stand hip-width apart, lifting one heel so you’re supported on the toes. Brace your core, lower into a controlled squat, then drive back up, squeezing your glutes at the top.

Skater hops

Reps: 20

Why? Boosts coordination, balance, and lower-body power.

Shift your weight onto one leg and bound laterally to the other side. Land softly, allowing the trailing leg to cross behind you. Pause briefly for control, then repeat side to side.

Burpees

Reps: 10

Why? A full-body move that spikes your heart rate fast.

From standing, jump up, then drop into a squat, hands to the floor. Kick your legs back into a strong plank, keeping your core tight. Reverse the movement, and explode back up into a jump. Repeat.

High knees

Reps: 50

Why? Mimics running mechanics without the impact of outdoor miles.

Drive the knees high and run on the spot as quickly as possible.

What are the benefits of this workout?

This workout offers several health and fitness benefits. Firstly, the circuit structure and continuous movement elevate the heart rate, promoting cardiovascular health by enhancing blood circulation, strengthening the heart, and improving overall endurance.

The high intensity of the workout, coupled with short rest periods, leads to increased calorie burn, which can help keep you lean and your metabolism high.

Finally, combining strength-based movements and dynamic exercises not only promotes functional strength but also enhances overall agility and coordination. Not bad for 30 minutes of exercise!

It also develops functional strength, coordination and agility, making it a time-efficient option when you can’t face heading outside.

Just remember: results come from consistency. Pair sessions like this with good nutrition, adequate recovery, and a balanced training week for the best results.