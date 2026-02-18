This new smart treadmill promises marathon training at home and a price that challenges NordicTrack

A new connected folding treadmill is aiming to bring structured marathon training into the living room, pairing high-end hardware with software designed to mimic real-world racing conditions.

The newly announced CyberMega Smart Treadmill, from under-desk treadmill specialist Urevo, is pitched as a “professional-grade” machine built for serious runners, rather than the casual fitness market.

It marks a notable shift for its maker, a brand better known for compact walking pads, as it moves into performance-focused cardio equipment.

Performance specs aimed at serious runners

On paper, the hardware sits comfortably in the upper mid-range of the home treadmill market with a top speed of 20 km/h (12.5 mph), supported by a 4.0 HP brushless motor and a 0–12% automatic incline range.

The running deck measures 51.18 inches long by 18.9 inches wide, making it more compact than full-size commercial-style treadmills but still large enough for steady-state and tempo efforts.

The company also claims noise levels below 40 dB, an unusually low figure that, if borne out in real-world testing, could make it appealing for shared living spaces.

The CyberMega comes preloaded with real-world marathon routes, and Urevo claims that real-time city maps and incline changes follow the actual course profile.

It's unclear whether the CyberMega has a display or if you have to use your own tablet to see the stats.

Seemingly, the maps are not displayed on the treadmill, but the machine should adjust the belt according to the pre-planned route.

A growing trend toward specialised home fitness

As for AI features, the CyberMega offers an AI-driven coaching system that provides pacing cues, split analysis and training feedback designed to replicate race-day dynamics.

This emphasis on structured running sets the machine apart from many connected treadmills, which typically lean toward studio-style classes or general fitness programmes.

The launch reflects a broader shift in the connected fitness space, where brands are increasingly targeting specific training goals rather than offering one-size-fits-all platforms.

Instead of competing purely on screen size or class libraries, newer entrants are leaning into data, coaching and sport-specific features.

As home fitness continues to mature, products that promise a more authentic training experience are becoming a clearer category of their own.

The best bit is that the CyberMega does this all for $999.99 (~£739.99 / €846.97 / AU$1,420.82), which is a third of the price of the NordicTrack Commercial 2450.

Will the Urevo CyberMega revolutionise at-home marathon training? We'll have to wait and see.

It's available now directly from Urevo.