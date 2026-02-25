I test running shoes for a living, and here are the 3 most exciting launches in 2026 (so far)

It’s only been two months, but 2026 is already shaping up to be a pivotal year for running shoes. Brands are trampling over each other to launch new models, debut fresh tech and put a new spin on their core franchises.

I’ve been reporting on running shoes for the past seven years and tested hundreds of pairs, so I’d like to think I have a decent sense of where performance footwear is heading. This will show my age more than I’d like, but I started racing when “racing flats” meant less than 20mm of foam underfoot.

Running shoes never stand still, yet the last couple of years have felt relatively quiet on the innovation front. Nike has largely stuck with ZoomX, while much of the industry followed the same playbook, rolling out variations of the now-familiar high-stack, high-energy-return formula.

That’s starting to change. In 2026, established brands are experimenting again, and the ripple effect is already visible across the market. We’re only a few weeks in, yet I’ve seen some of the most interesting launches of the past two years.

If the pace holds, this could be one of the most exciting years for runners in a long time. Here are three of the standout shoe launches so far, from Brooks, Nike and Hoka.

More of the same?

Of course, there have been more than just three running shoe launches this year, and some of them are also memorable. Saucony added another model to its Endorphin line, Azura (£140, Saucony), a high-performance daily trainer designed to deliver that familiar Endorphin “fast feeling” without the stiffness, aggression or recovery penalty that comes with plates.

There is also Hoka's Cielo X1 3.0 (£250, Hoka), the company's third take on the ultimate 'super shoe'. It sits at the top of Hoka’s performance lineup, above the Rocket X 3 and Mach X 3, with the update focusing on the hyper-propulsive carbon fibre plate, working alongside a refined version of the brand’s MetaRocker geometry.

Adidas Terrex Agravic TT (Image credit: Adidas Terrex)

Adidas Terrex created a more affordable version of the brutish Agravic Speed Ultra 2. The Agravic TT (£160, Adidas Terrex) shifts the focus toward stability, security, and protection instead of pure downhill speed. The midsole features a dual-layer construction combining Lightstrike Pro and Lightstrike+, the same compounds propelling the brand's fastest shoes.

ASICS recently unveiled the third iteration of its fan-favourite Superblast franchise, introducing METASPEED tech to everyday miles. The Superblast 3 (£200, ASICS) introduces FF LEAP foam, featured in the brand's ultralight shoes, the METASPEED RAY, which ASICS describes as its lightest and most energetic midsole compound to date.

Finally, Altra's Experience Flow 3 (£130, Altra) is positioned as a philosophical counterpoint to modern “super shoes” such as the Nike Alphafly and Adidas Adizero Evo. With its 4mm drop and foot-shaped toe box, the shoes are said to provide a more natural running experience than max-cushion models.