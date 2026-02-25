I test running shoes for a living, and here are the 3 most exciting launches in 2026 (so far)
From New Balance's brand'new franchise to Brooks' change in design philosophy, here are the shoes in 2026 that excite me the most
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It’s only been two months, but 2026 is already shaping up to be a pivotal year for running shoes. Brands are trampling over each other to launch new models, debut fresh tech and put a new spin on their core franchises.
I’ve been reporting on running shoes for the past seven years and tested hundreds of pairs, so I’d like to think I have a decent sense of where performance footwear is heading. This will show my age more than I’d like, but I started racing when “racing flats” meant less than 20mm of foam underfoot.
Running shoes never stand still, yet the last couple of years have felt relatively quiet on the innovation front. Nike has largely stuck with ZoomX, while much of the industry followed the same playbook, rolling out variations of the now-familiar high-stack, high-energy-return formula.
That’s starting to change. In 2026, established brands are experimenting again, and the ripple effect is already visible across the market. We’re only a few weeks in, yet I’ve seen some of the most interesting launches of the past two years.
If the pace holds, this could be one of the most exciting years for runners in a long time. Here are three of the standout shoe launches so far, from Brooks, Nike and Hoka.
Technically, the Glycerin Flex was launched at the tail end of 2025, but it definitely belongs on this list. Brooks calls the Flex the first chapter in the "Era of Essentialism," the company's new design philosophy for running shoes, that tries to strip things back to what runners actually need, while blending tech and natural movement. It's an exciting new direction for Brooks, making me want to see where the brand is headed in 2026 and beyond.
I don't often run in stability running shoes, but Nike's Structure Plus changed that forever. One of the most comfortable trainers I've used, the new shoes are part of the brand's restructured running lineup, which features a cleaner, three-franchise structure with three models in each category. The Structure Plus is a brilliant take on support shoes, providing aid without being in the way – and it looks excellent, too.
The last time New Balance launched a new running shoe franchise was back in the 2010s, so the Ellipse is a big deal. Using the latest Fresh Foam X, these trainers are not aimed at sub-3-hour marathoners, which is quite refreshing in a world obsessed with weight and speed. Hopefully, the Ellipse will help convince people that NB is more than just a sneaker brand – I can certainly attest to that.
More of the same?
Of course, there have been more than just three running shoe launches this year, and some of them are also memorable. Saucony added another model to its Endorphin line, Azura (£140, Saucony), a high-performance daily trainer designed to deliver that familiar Endorphin “fast feeling” without the stiffness, aggression or recovery penalty that comes with plates.
There is also Hoka's Cielo X1 3.0 (£250, Hoka), the company's third take on the ultimate 'super shoe'. It sits at the top of Hoka’s performance lineup, above the Rocket X 3 and Mach X 3, with the update focusing on the hyper-propulsive carbon fibre plate, working alongside a refined version of the brand’s MetaRocker geometry.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Adidas Terrex created a more affordable version of the brutish Agravic Speed Ultra 2. The Agravic TT (£160, Adidas Terrex) shifts the focus toward stability, security, and protection instead of pure downhill speed. The midsole features a dual-layer construction combining Lightstrike Pro and Lightstrike+, the same compounds propelling the brand's fastest shoes.
ASICS recently unveiled the third iteration of its fan-favourite Superblast franchise, introducing METASPEED tech to everyday miles. The Superblast 3 (£200, ASICS) introduces FF LEAP foam, featured in the brand's ultralight shoes, the METASPEED RAY, which ASICS describes as its lightest and most energetic midsole compound to date.
Finally, Altra's Experience Flow 3 (£130, Altra) is positioned as a philosophical counterpoint to modern “super shoes” such as the Nike Alphafly and Adidas Adizero Evo. With its 4mm drop and foot-shaped toe box, the shoes are said to provide a more natural running experience than max-cushion models.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.