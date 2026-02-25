New Balance just launched a brand-new running shoe franchise and it’s not about speed
Fresh Foam X cushioning, a smooth rocker geometry and a comfort-first brief define the new Ellipse trainer
New Balance has expanded its running shoe lineup with the launch of a brand-new franchise, the Ellipse, a comfort-focused daily trainer designed to suit everyone from beginners to seasoned runners ticking off recovery miles.
Positioned as a shoe that encourages runners to “lose track of time,” the Ellipse leans into a more mindful, less metrics-driven approach to running.
The brand says the model is built to make everyday miles feel easier and more enjoyable, combining plush cushioning with a geometry aimed at reducing strain on the body.
The Ellipse uses the same Fresh Foam X midsole powering the 1080 line, tuned to deliver a softer, bouncier ride while maintaining a relatively lightweight build.
A rockered profile helps smooth transitions through the stride, while a breathable engineered-mesh upper, a cushioned tongue, and stretch laces round out the comfort-first package.
Designed to feel easy from the first step
According to Kevin FitzPatrick, Global Vice President of Running at New Balance, the goal was to create a shoe that feels approachable and easy to run in, no matter your experience level.
He says the Ellipse is designed to celebrate all types of runners by offering a cushioned ride that keeps things comfortable from start to finish.
The Ellipse sits on the new PLR-8 last, which appears to be a fresh addition to the brand’s lineup, with the 1080 built on the PL-8 last and the 880 on the SL-2.
The new running shoes feature an 8mm drop with a stack height of 37.8mm at the heel and 29.9mm at the forefoot.
Weight comes in at 274g for a men’s size 9.5 and 218g for a women’s size 7, putting it squarely in daily-trainer territory.
The New Balance Ellipse is set to launch on 5 March 2026 via New Balance retail stores and online, with a suggested retail price of £130 (~$175 / €149 / AU$247).
