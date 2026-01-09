Reebok just dropped a running shoe designed for the treadmill crowd

Treadmill running has become its own little universe, whether that's structured intervals, squeezing in a few belt miles when possible, or joining the growing wave of boutique group classes that basically live on tread decks.

Reebok clearly reckons that deserves more than the usual “any road shoe will do” approach.

The brand has just announced two new additions to its FloatZig running line, and the more interesting one is the FloatZig Tread - Reebok’s first performance running shoe designed specifically for treadmill running.

While the shoe is still positioned as something you can use outside as well, the core idea revolves around how treadmill miles feel different underfoot, and a shoe tuned for that environment should make those sessions more enjoyable.

Treadmill-tuned

Reebok says the FloatZig Tread is built around a lower stack and a dual-density midsole, and aims for a lightweight, responsive feel rather than big, squashy cushioning. To achieve this, the outsole is made up of a full-length rubber for traction and durability, and there are a few techy details that suggest it’s also meant to handle gym sessions, not just running.

For example, there’s a lateral outrigger designed to add stability through gait transition, which would potentially help when doing functional fitness moves, plus there's Griptonite traction in key contact zones for extra durability.

Reebok also says the shoe boasts a "Zoned Breathability upper and minimal gusseted tongue", both of which should help to keep airflow moving for when things get a bit sweaty. Other stats include a 8mm drop and a 9.1oz (258g) weight, if those things matter to you.

On paper, it’s a shoe that sounds like it’s trying to sit in that sweet spot between “proper runner” and something that also works for mixed training too.

As the name suggests, the FloatZig Tread is designed for treadmill use and is built to offer a lightweight, responsive feel rather than big, squashy cushioning (Image credit: Reebok)

Long-run sibling

Alongside its tread-focused trainer, Reebok is also launching the FloatZig Double, which is aimed more at long-distance training.

This one goes bigger on comfort, sporting some SuperFloat+ cushioning, a dual-density midsole for softer landings and extra stability, plus a forefoot rocker designed to keep you rolling forward when the miles start to feel heavy.

It also gets an engineered knit upper and a full-length rubber outsole, with a 6mm drop and an 11.4oz (323g) weight.

As part of the announcement, Reebok's product director, Chris Stone, said the launch shows how the brand is responding to the evolution of running, especially with treadmill and group fitness communities offering “new routes into running”.

He added that these new models are specifically built to help runners feel more confident and comfortable while they're out earning their miles.

The FloatZig Double goes bigger on comfort, aimed more at long-distance training (Image credit: Reebok)

Both shoes will be available to buy on Reebok's official web store as well as Road Runner Sports from January 21, with availability varying by market.

As for pricing, the FloatZig Tread will set you back $110 in the US (~£82 / AU$165), while the FloatZig Double will come in at $140 (~£105 / AU$210).

Head over to Rebook.com if you want to know more.