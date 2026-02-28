“An elite racing shoe built for record-breaking wins”: Kiprun’s new carbon racer aims straight at Adidas and Nike territory
The Kipstorm Elite is the brand’s fastest marathon shoe yet, undercutting most super-shoe rivals
Kiprun is stepping firmly into the performance-racing spotlight with the launch of the Kipstorm Elite, a carbon-plated running shoe the brand says is its fastest to date, and one designed to compete with the biggest names in the super-shoe space.
Arriving a year after the KD900X LD+ helped fuel elite performances, the new model builds on that platform with a focus on improved running economy, greater comfort, and a more refined fit.
According to Kiprun, the shoe was developed through extensive athlete testing, including blind trials and lab-based running-economy assessments, alongside feedback from elite runners such as Paul Chelimo and Edward Cheserek.
Florian Gaborit, Footwear Engineer at Kiprun, described the shoe as “an elite racing shoe built for record-breaking wins, yet with enough comfort for every runner to chase their finish line,” adding that the team worked to improve dynamism, comfort, and fit without sacrificing efficiency.
Built to go further, faster
The Kipstorm Elite is built on a dual-density midsole, paired with an A-TPU structural layer and a PEBA insert positioned above the carbon plate.
The idea is to balance stability with a high-energy toe-off, a setup Kiprun claims delivers a 13% boost in perceived dynamism compared to its predecessor while also trimming weight.
The redesigned carbon plate, featuring a new lateral extension, is engineered to increase stiffness and reduce energy loss through the forefoot, while a seamless 3D knit upper aims to provide a more precise, locked-in fit over marathon distances.
Weighing in at 216g (men’s EU 42), the shoe matches the durability of the KD900X LD+ but is tuned for smoother transitions thanks to an updated heel geometry and a more cushioned sockliner.
Elite ambitions, broader appeal
Kiprun says every elite tester preferred the new model over the previous generation, with all confirming they would race in it during the 2026 season.
At £180 (~$243 / €206 / AU$343), the Kipstorm Elite lands well below many flagship carbon racers, positioning it as a value-focused alternative for marathoners chasing fast times without the usual super-shoe premium.
The Kipstorm Elite is available now at Decathlon UK.
