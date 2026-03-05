Hoka’s fastest everyday trainer just got lighter, cooler and more dialled in

The Mach 7 refines the brand's lightweight speed trainer with a breathable new upper and a more secure fit

Hoka has unveiled the Mach 7, the latest evolution of its lightweight Mach franchise, designed to deliver everyday speed for road runners.

The new model builds on the formula that made its predecessor popular with tempo runners and daily trainers alike.

The Mach 7 continues the brand’s use of a creel jacquard upper, a breathable woven material already seen on recent Mach models, designed to keep the shoe lightweight while improving ventilation and midfoot hold.

Hoka has also refined the tongue design to better complement the shoe’s speed-focused identity, aiming to provide a more streamlined fit when picking up the pace.

Underfoot, the Mach 7 continues to use super-critically foamed EVA, the energetic midsole compound that gives the shoe its snappy ride.

The setup balances cushioning with responsiveness, making it suitable for everything from steady training runs to quicker sessions.

Durability and traction are handled by a combination of sticky rubber in the forefoot and Durabrasion rubber in the heel.

This targeted approach keeps the shoe lightweight while reinforcing the areas that see the most wear.

Despite the added refinements, the Mach 7 remains a lightweight option within Hoka’s road running lineup.

The shoe weighs 7.15oz in a women’s size 8 and 8.37oz in a men’s size 10, with a 5mm heel-to-toe drop.

The Hoka Mach 7 launches on 5 March and will be available via Hoka UK, Hoka EU, Hoka US, Hoka retail stores, and selected retail partners for £140 / €160 / $145.

