ASICS just gave its popular super trainer a serious energy upgrade
The SUPERBLAST 3 brings METASPEED tech to everyday miles
ASICS has officially unveiled the SUPERBLAST 3, the latest iteration of its high-stack “super trainer” designed to bring race-day bounce into everyday mileage.
Building on the success of the SUPERBLAST 2, the third-generation running shoes introduce FF LEAP foam, featured in the brand's ultralight shoes, the METASPEED RAY, which ASICS describes as its lightest and most energetic midsole compound to date.
The new material replaces FF TURBO PLUS in the previous version and is paired with a redesigned trampoline pod outsole to deliver a more propulsive toe-off.
According to the company, the updates are designed to deliver greater energy return while maintaining the versatility that made the SUPERBLAST line popular among distance runners.
Lighter, taller, bouncier
The SUPERBLAST 3 features a dual-layer midsole combining FF LEAP and FF BLAST PLUS cushioning.
Stack height comes in at a whopping 46.5mm in the heel and 38.5mm in the forefoot, with an 8mm drop.
Despite the towering build, weight has dropped by 10g compared to the SUPERBLAST 2, now sitting at 239g (men’s US 9).
The spec sheet confirms the move away from FF TURBO PLUS to FF LEAP, alongside the updated trampoline pod outsole construction.
ASICSGrip rubber and AHAR LO are used on the outsole, while the upper remains an engineered woven construction.
Fit tweaks include a redesigned eyestay to improve midfoot hold, while the woven upper has been refined with updated textures and patterns to better adapt to foot movement.
“Knowing that the SUPERBLAST 3 builds on a model runners already trust, we wanted to ensure this update truly elevates the experience, " says Paul Lang, Senior Manager of Global Product, Performance Running Footwear at ASICS.
"As the most innovative shoe in the BLAST family, now powered by the same next-generation FF LEAP foam featured in our pinnacle METASPEED series, the SUPERBLAST 3 delivers a lighter, bouncier, and more energising ride.”
Positioned for big mileage
Within the wider BLAST series, which includes NOVABLAST, SONICBLAST, and MEGABLAST, SUPERBLAST 3 is positioned as the distance-focused option, offering what the brand calls “endless bounce.”
That makes it a compelling option for runners looking for a high-stack, non-plated trainer that still feels lively underfoot, a sweet spot increasingly in the current performance footwear market.
Sustainability features include recycled polyester in the upper, a dope-dyed sockliner designed to reduce water usage during production, and bio-based materials in the midsole.
The SUPERBLAST 3 will be available from 1 March 2026 at ASICS U, ASICS US and ASICS EU, priced at £200 / $210 / €210.
Colourways at launch include White/Black, Cobalt Burst/Light Orange and Seashell/Sun Coral.
