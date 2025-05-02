Is ASICS about to dethrone Adidas with its lightest race shoe yet?

If you’re a runner chasing fast times – and let’s face it, most of us are – you’ve probably had your eye on the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2.

But now there’s a new kid on the block. ASICS' latest running shoe innovation, the Metaspeed Ray, is not only lighter than the Evo 2, but it’s almost half the price.

The Ray weighs just 129 grams (men’s size 9), nearly 10 grams less than a half-size smaller Evo 2 (138g). That’s featherweight territory.

And yet somehow, it still packs in a carbon plate, next-gen foam and serious race pedigree.

Alongside the Ray, ASICS is also launching the Metaspeed Sky Tokyo and Metaspeed Edge Tokyo, the next iteration of the brand's racers designed to match different running styles.

Let’s talk about speed

ASICS built the Ray around its brand-new FF LEAP foam, the brand's lightest, softest and most energetic foam to date.

It’s said to be springy underfoot, delivering the kind of pop you want when pushing hard at the end of a race.

There’s a minimalist carbon plate tucked inside, too, giving you just enough propulsion during toe-off without tipping the scales.

The ride feels aggressive in the best way. The drop is 5mm, and the stack height hits 39.5mm in the heel, so you get cushioning without any sluggishness.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: ASICS) (Image credit: ASICS) (Image credit: ASICS)

One aspect of the Ray that caught my eye was the Dynamic Drop Structure.

In essence, the shoe compresses more under your heel when your foot hits the ground.

This compression temporarily increases the heel-to-toe difference, giving you a larger effective drop mid-stride.

That extra angle helps pitch your body forward, giving you more momentum and a feeling of being pushed into your next stride.

It’s techy, sure, but it’s the kind of tech that feels natural when you're running.

Image 1 of 2 ASICS Metaspeed Edge Tokyo (Image credit: ASICS) ASICS Metaspeed Sky Tokyo (Image credit: ASICS)

If you’ve run in the Metaspeed series before, you’ll know ASICS splits its shoes into two categories: one for stride-style runners (those with a long, bounding gait) and one for cadence-style runners (quicker turnover, shorter stride).

The Metaspeed Sky Tokyo is the one for stride runners. It weighs 170g and has a flatter carbon plate positioned on top of the foam to help you get maximum lift with every stride.

It pairs FF LEAP foam with FF TURBO PLUS for a lightweight, yet cushioned feel.

If you’re the kind of runner who covers ground with fewer, longer steps, this one’s built for you.

Then there’s the Metaspeed Edge Tokyo, which is many runners' go-to for faster turnover work.

Also weighing 170g, it has a carbon plate shaped and positioned to increase cadence, perfect for runners who rely on speed through quick steps.

Like the Sky Tokyo, it uses that dual-foam combo and a grippy ASICSGRIP outsole to keep things snappy and stable.

Both models also come with an upgraded MOTION WRAP 3.0 upper, which locks your foot down securely but stays breathable and flexible, even when you’re gunning it on hot days.

Let’s talk price

Here’s the kicker: the Metaspeed Ray isn’t just light on your feet, it’s also light on your wallet (well, sort of).

At $300, it’s significantly more affordable than the Evo 2, which is infamous for its eye-watering $500 price tag.

With the Ray, you’re getting flagship foam, carbon plating and cutting-edge geometry for a much more reasonable outlay.

For anyone who’s ever hesitated over pulling the trigger on a top-tier race shoe, this could be the moment ASICS wins you over.

ASICS has clearly taken all its learnings from the Sky and Edge and channelled them into something fresh, something that strips things back while still delivering elite-level performance.

If you’re a forefoot striker who loves that bouncy, weightless ride, the Ray might be the best race-day shoe you haven’t tried yet.

And if you still prefer the structure of the Sky Tokyo or Edge Tokyo, those shoes are now better than ever.

The Metaspeed Sky Tokyo and Edge Tokyo will be available to purchase for £270 starting from 25 July at both offline and online, and at select partners.

The Metaspeed Ray will become available as of 12 August for £300.

Head over to ASICS to find out more.