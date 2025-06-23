Ciele’s Summer Nights collection is inspired by sweaty runs and neon city lights
The ambitious running company is bringing heat-reactive energy to the streets
Ciele Athletics is turning up the tempo for twilight runners with the launch of its Summer Nights capsule, a vivid, seven-piece runwear collection made in collaboration with Portland-based animator and visual artist Drew Tyndell.
Known for his visual work with the likes of Paramore, Beck, and the Chemical Brothers, Tyndell brings a brushstroke-heavy, hand-drawn flair to Ciele’s performance staples.
The capsule reworks Ciele’s most-loved silhouettes, including the ultra-breathable GOCap, swimmable ATShort, and heavyweight recycled cotton ORTShirt, with electric prints that feel lifted straight from an animated music video.
True to form, Ciele integrates its latest fabric technologies into each piece, including FLEXweave, COOLmatic | PLUS MIKRAmesh, and VITALmesh, offering moisture-wicking, UPF-rated protection that’s built to go from sweaty tempo reps to late-night hangs.
Ciele’s Director of Marketing and Strategy, Dan Marrett, shared that the collaboration was years in the making. “Three years ago, Marco Cibola connected with Drew."
"It turned out he used to run ultras and was a fan of the brand. When this capsule came to life almost two years later, Drew was the first person we called.”
Tyndell’s vision draws directly from his own animation archive. “The direction for Summer Nights came from one of my existing animations,” he says.
“It’s about motion. Summer Nights captures the energy of an evening run, when everything feels a little looser, a little more alive.”
From a design perspective, the pieces hum with energy, with brushstrokes of neon blue, red, and yellow splintering across blacked-out fabric like light trails in a long-exposure photo.
The GOCap’s clean structure pops with personality, while the ORTShirt’s “SUMMER NIGHTS” graphic on the back feels like a call to run, dance, or just keep moving.
The Collection is available now at Ciele with prices from $40 (£29.89/ AU$ 62.70).
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
