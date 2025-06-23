Ciele’s Summer Nights collection is inspired by sweaty runs and neon city lights

Ciele Athletics is turning up the tempo for twilight runners with the launch of its Summer Nights capsule, a vivid, seven-piece runwear collection made in collaboration with Portland-based animator and visual artist Drew Tyndell.

Known for his visual work with the likes of Paramore, Beck, and the Chemical Brothers, Tyndell brings a brushstroke-heavy, hand-drawn flair to Ciele’s performance staples.

The capsule reworks Ciele’s most-loved silhouettes, including the ultra-breathable GOCap, swimmable ATShort, and heavyweight recycled cotton ORTShirt, with electric prints that feel lifted straight from an animated music video.

True to form, Ciele integrates its latest fabric technologies into each piece, including FLEXweave, COOLmatic | PLUS MIKRAmesh, and VITALmesh, offering moisture-wicking, UPF-rated protection that’s built to go from sweaty tempo reps to late-night hangs.

(Image credit: Ciele)

Ciele’s Director of Marketing and Strategy, Dan Marrett, shared that the collaboration was years in the making. “Three years ago, Marco Cibola connected with Drew."

"It turned out he used to run ultras and was a fan of the brand. When this capsule came to life almost two years later, Drew was the first person we called.”

Tyndell’s vision draws directly from his own animation archive. “The direction for Summer Nights came from one of my existing animations,” he says.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It’s about motion. Summer Nights captures the energy of an evening run, when everything feels a little looser, a little more alive.”

From a design perspective, the pieces hum with energy, with brushstrokes of neon blue, red, and yellow splintering across blacked-out fabric like light trails in a long-exposure photo.

The GOCap’s clean structure pops with personality, while the ORTShirt’s “SUMMER NIGHTS” graphic on the back feels like a call to run, dance, or just keep moving.

The Collection is available now at Ciele with prices from $40 (£29.89/ AU$ 62.70).