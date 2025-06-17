Forget hot hikes – this Columbia gear is designed to keep you cool as a cucumber

Summer hikes no longer have to feel like slogging through a sauna, thanks to Columbia’s new ‘Cool Hike’ collection.

Designed with advanced cooling and sun protection technologies, the high-performance technical range has been engineered to handle the heat, whilst keeping you stylish out on the trails.

The collection, which includes a half-zip, t-shirts, and shorts, infuses two of Columbia’s innovative technologies into its fabric: Omni-Shade Sun Deflector and Omni-Freeze Zero Ice.

Omni-Shade Sun Deflector tech works by blocking harmful UVA and UVB rays by reflecting the sunlight, reducing heat and overall body temperature, while Omni-Freeze Zero Ice uses sweat-activated technology to cool you down by actively lowering your skin temperature.

The Summit Valley Long Sleeve Half Zip Shirt (£80) also takes things even a step further with built-in odor control, so you can continue feeling fresh mile after mile.

It’s clear the brand has been seriously considering the challenges hikers face during the heat as, just last month, they also launched new gear made with Insect Shield technology , designed to help keep pesky bugs at bay on the trail.

The official Hike Cool collection is available to shop now at Columbia UK and Columbia US, so you can beat the heat and stay cool as a cucumber.